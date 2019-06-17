The Jarvis Conservatory opera series presents "Norma," shown in HD at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 22. Tickets are $20 at jarvisconservatory.com.
Written by Romantic-era Italian composer Vincenzo Bellini in 1831, it premiered at La Scala in Milan.
"Norma," is a tragedy in two acts that take place in 50 B.C. Gaul. It tells the story of the tragic love triangle between the aging priestess Norma, the Roman proconsul Pollione and his new love, the young temple Virgin Adalgisa.
"Norma" features one of the all-time great soprano arias, "Casta diva."
This version was filmed at the Opéra Royal de Wallonie-Liège in Belgium.
The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. Visit jarvisconservatory.com for more information.