A tale of secrets, love and redemption: 'Bright Star' opens at Lucky Penny

Usually a journalist's work is to tell others' stories; in "Bright Star," Alice Murphy, editor of the Asheville Southern Journal, opens the show by telling the audience that it's her own story she is going to share.

Thus begins a story of family, love, secrets and redemption, set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina between 1923 and 1945.

"Bright Star," Lucky Penny's sixth and final show of the 2021-22 season, opens Friday, May 27 at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center in Napa and runs through June 12.

The musical, which opened on Broadway in 2016, is the collaborative work of the multi-faceted entertainer Steve Martin and singer-songwriter Edie Brickell. It grew out of their Grammy Award-winning album “Love Has Come for You” and its music ranges from modern bluegrass to Americana with a touch of rock.

Murphy tells the story, partly in flashbacks, returning to 1923, when at 16, she falls for Jimmy Ray Dobbs, son of the mayor of Zebulon, North Carolina. The romance is derailed by the parents when Alice becomes pregnant. She awaits the birth, knitting a sweater for her baby, only to have him taken from her. Much later, she learns that Mayor Dobbs carried off her newborn in a valise that he threw in a river.

In 1946, however, a young soldier returns home to North Carolina after serving in World War II. Billy Cane presents himself at the office of Alice's journal, announcing that he is going to be a writer of the brightest magnitude. Alice, taken with the brash aspiring writer, pays him $10 for a story. But it's her own story that she uncovers as a result of the meeting.

“I have dreamed of bringing this gorgeous show to Napa since Barry and I discovered it back in 2016,” said Taylor Bartolucci, Lucky Penny's artistic director who plays the role of Alice.

The pandemic delayed their plans to produce the musical in 2021, but, Bartolucci said, "We are firm believers that everything happens for a reason. During our shutdown, our love of this show only grew, and we couldn’t imagine a better time to produce this tale of hope and redemption ... This one is a special piece we cannot wait to share.”

"I love this play," said Michael Ross, a Napa actor and director. "It's not as well known as some musicals, but the story is wonderful, and so is the music."

“Bright Star” features Tommy Lassiter as Billy Cane, Ian Elliot as Jimmy Ray Dobbs, Barry Martin as Mayor Josiah Dobbs, Sean O’Brien as Daddy Cane, Scott Slagle as Daddy Murphy, and Barbara McFadden as Mama Murphy.

The cast also includes Jenny Veilluex, Scott Maraj, Kirstin Pieschke, Alex Gomez, Emma Sutherland, Pilar Gonzalez, Dennis O'Brien, Brad Fisher, Leslie Sexton, Cas Davis, and Trey Reeves.

The creative team includes stage director Barry Martin; musical director Craig Burdette, choreographers Jacqui Muratori and Alex Gomez; scenic designers Barry Martin and Taylor Bartolucci; lighting designer April George; costume designer Barbara McFadden; and property designer Taylor Bartolucci.

Barry Martin, the managing director of Lucky Penny, said, "We hope 'Bright Star' does well -- somewhat of a challenge with anything that is not familiar."

Discussing the troupe's return to live theater after the pandemic shutdown, Martin said their productions of "Little Mermaid," "Erma Bombeck at Wit's End" and "Napa Valley Christmas Carol," were "all socko" -- theater-speak for box-office hits. Their planned production of "High School Musical" had to be cancelled because of the Omicron surge, but "'Marvelous Wonderettes' was a smash," Martin said.

"'The How and the Why' was a massive flop financially," he added, "but our expectations were low. It was truly 'art for art's sake,' and I hope we never feel so much financial pressure that we can't do that type of show when we want to."

“Bright Star” is live on-stage on Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Thursday shows are “pay-what-you-can.” Masks are required indoors at all times except when taking refreshments in the lobby. Tickets are available online at www.luckypennynapa.com. Call 707-266-6305 or email info@luckypennynapa.com for more information.

