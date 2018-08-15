One online reviewer describes the film “Gemma Bovery” as “crusty baguette meets a tempting tart.”
Alliance Française de Napa will screen the film at 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 4 and 7 p.m.
The 2014 comedy-drama was co-written and directed by Anne Fontaine, known for “Coco Before Chanel.”
An English couple with the last name similar to Madame Bovary moves into a rural area of Normandy. Their nosy neighbor and the town baker (the crusty baguette), played by the very amusing Fabrice Luchini, immediately draws comparisons between the lovely Gemma (the tart), played by Gemma Arterton, and the character in Flaubert’s novel.
The baker’s imaginings are sometimes matched by Gemma’s behavior, as her boredom in her husband Charlie’s absence leads her into mischief. The movie’s plot follows the story of the novel with great similarity, until the bizarre and ironic conclusion.
The film includes brief sex and nudity. The soundtrack by Bruno Coulais was nominated for an award. It is shown in French with English subtitles.
This film is based on the graphic novel of the same name published by Posy Simmonds in 1999. The odd-sized book, measuring six by eight inches, is written in English with some French and illustrated with black and white cartoons.
It’s an amusing read for students of French or "Madame Bovary." It includes humorous background information on Gemma and Charlie, including her diary entries, that didn’t make it into the film. The book is for sale online in paperback and hardcover forms, new and used from $20 to $50 or more.
The Alliance has a number of new copies available, which will be given to anyone who joins the Alliance at the screening and also offered for a $10 donation.
The Alliance will sell wine and food starting at 6 p.m.
The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa.