Napa Valley College presents a week of music featuring the NVC North Bay Wind Ensemble, a Choral Celebration and Community Orchestra.
The North Bay Wind Ensemble concert, conducted by Harry Cadelago, at 7 p.m. on April 26, will include a premier performance of “Landscapes”, an original composition by Napa County music educator and NVC Wind Ensemble member Bill Gantt.
The piece is inspired by Gantt’s travels in Italy and New York City. The concert will also include a wide variety of music styles written for bands and wind ensembles through the ages, including “Norman Rockwell Suite,” depicting the famous artists’ artwork, “Africa: Ceremony, Song and Ritual,” a patriotic theme composition and classic selections.
The Choral Celebration concert, conducted by Ted von Pohle, is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 28. It features music by American composers and arrangers, including several African-American spirituals, works by notable composers like Irving Berlin and the Gershwins, as well as contemporary composer-arrangers Gwyneth Walker, Dan Forrest and Stuart Chapman Hill.
Along with the NVC Chorale, Bel Canto will be featured in the concert, also performing works by American composer-arrangers Moses Hogan, David Dickau and Kirby Shaw.
Bel Canto, under the direction of Ted von Pohle, will also perform “I Hear Music Overhead, “a concert to benefit NapaWildlife Rescue at 7 p.m on Wednesday, May 1, at Napa Valley College. (“I Hear Music Overhead” will also be performed at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 at Mont La Salle on Redwood Road. For information about these concerts, visit belcanto.org.)
NVC continues their music celebrations with a Community Orchestra concert, also conducted by Harry Cadelago, at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3. The concert will feature youth in music, including a set of music performed by local school groups and the NVC orchestra.
Featured soloist is NVC graduating percussionist, Nick Bonnano, who will perform the first movement of the Bach Violin Concerto in A Minor on mallet percussion with the NVC Orchestra. Guest performers include Napa Valley Unified School District elementary string players, under the direction of Cody Alves and Franklin Middle School of Vallejo’s newly formed string orchestra, under the direction of Jorge Ruvalcaba.
The NVC Orchestra will also perform “The Royal Fireworks” by Handel, In the Hall of the Mountain King by Grieg, Perpetuum Mobile and Symphony #40 by Mozart.
Admission for the NVC North Bay Wind Ensemble and Community Orchestra concert is “pay what you can.” Admission for the Choral Celebration is $15 for adults, $5 for military/students/seniors and $5 for NVC students.
All concerts will take place at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center Main Theater at 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway in Napa.
Learn more and purchase tickets at musicnapavalley.org.