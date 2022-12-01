A wild, imaginative and slightly irreverent 'Wuthering Heights' opens at Berkeley Rep

"What were you expecting?" Heathcliffe asks the audience. "You want romance, go to Broadway."

This is mid-way through West Coast premiere of Emma Rice's "Wuthering Heights," which runs through Jan. 1 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Heathcliffe, in this scene, is backed by singing and dancing Yorkshire moors, the north England setting of Emily Bronte's brooding, tempestuous novel. Bronte's gothic masterpiece is not particularly recognized for humor or even lighter moments.

Until Emma Rice steps in.

Berkeley Rep has previously presented productions from Rice's Wild Child company ("The Wild Bride," "Tristan & Yseult") but neither of these shows, wonderful though they were, match the splendid energy and vision of her reimagined "Wuthering Heights."

How Rice manages to include songs, dancing Moors, puckish humor, and even irreverence, and still capture and convey the emotional power of the story is possibly only understood by sitting in the audience and watching this show full of marvels.

The timing is flawless, almost magical, as story unfolds against a dramatic backdrop of the moody, changing sky over the moors. The plot is true to the story; even lines of dialogue are directly from the novel.

It begins with the arrival of Mr. Lockwood, a new tenant of the mysterious Heathcliffe attempting to pay a visit to his landlord. The fierce winds of the moors overpower him; they lift him into the air. The cast, in addition to being gifted actors, singers, and dancers, are also accomplished acrobats.

Eventually Lockwood learns the tangled, tragic tale of the Heights.

The hero (somewhat of an anti-hero) Heathcliffe, a foundling rescued from the Liverpool docks by a Mr. Earnshaw, was brought to live at Wuthering Heights, where he met with savage abuse from Earnshaw's son and formed a passionate link with the wild daughter of the family, Cathy.

Cathy, passionately devoted to Heathcliffe, was nonetheless fascinated by the nearest family to the remote Heights: the rich and elegant Lintons. She married the Edgar Linton, and Heathcliffe (after making his fortune) began his revenge on everyone by taking over Wuthering Heights and marrying Isabella Linton. Misery festers. Cathy resolves her conflicted love for Heathcliffe and marriage to Linton by dying. In fact, by the end of the story nearly everyone is dead.

The untamed landscape of the novel is as essential to the story as any character. In Rice's show, the moors become a nimble Greek chorus, portrayed by cast members who slip in and out of other characters. They also hold up slates to announce the exit from the earthly plane of yet another character: Mr. Earnshaw, Hindley Earnshaw, Frances Earnshaw, Edgar Linton, Isabella Linton, Linton Heathcliffe, Cathy Linton, and finally Heathcliff himself.

The only two who survive are two victims of Heathcliff's hellish revenge -- the orphaned son of his tormentor and the orphaned daughter of Cathy. They remain, like the spark of hope from Pandora's box. They and the moors.

"Wuthering Heights," in itself, is a holiday gift, for those who have seen one too many productions of "The Nutcraker." In addition, Berkeley Rep is offering $25 tickets for select front row and loge box tickets for every performance of "Wuthering Heights." These tickets are available online only on a first-come, first-served basis.

All tickets can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org/shows/wuthering-heights/.

Wuthering Heights is a National Theatre, Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic, and York Theatre Royal co-production in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre.