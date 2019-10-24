With harvest season nearly complete, Napa Valley is ready celebrate Halloween with the following festivities and ghostly events
NapaAckerman Heritage House in Napa hosts a Ghosts and Ghouls Afternoon Tea Costume Party on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The afternoon includes traditional English tea, French jazz, tea sandwiches, and savory bites by Chef Jennifer Smith. Guests will depart with a sweet treat. Info: ackermanheritagehouse.com
CIA at Copia in Napa invites guests ages four and over to their Family Funday Special Edition: Spooky Treats on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1:30 p.m. This demonstration-style class will teach guests how to create“creepy,” sugar-filled treats. Guests are encouraged to come in costume.
Copia’s weekly “Cinema Under the Stars,” will feature the movie “Hocus Pocus” on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6:45 p.m. This free event takes place in the Copia Gardens, in front of the CIA at Copia. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket and may purchase food and beverages from Grove or the pop-up concession stand to enjoy during the film.
Copia will also offer a community trick or treat trail through the grounds Oct. 29, from 5:30—6:30 p.m. Each family will receive a passport upon arrival, with the ability to collect stamps along the trail. Families that collect stamps from each location will be entered to win a special prize. Children are asked to bring their own bag to collect candy. Info, ciaatcopia.com
Napa County Landmarks offer a walking tours of Napa exploring its history and haunted past begins in Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 26. napacountylandmarks.org
Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar at Archer Hotel in downtown Napa invites guests to their “Wizards of Elixirs Cocktail Competition” Monday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sponsored by Charbay Distillery and The Perfect Puree of Napa Valley, guests may sample cocktails from Napa Valley’s top bartenders. Light snacks and one raffle ticket are included with ticket purchase. sky&vine.com
Vista Collina Resort invites families to celebrate at their Family Fall Fest at The Village on Saturday, Oct. 26, from noon to 7 p.m. Offering carnival games, food trucks, pumpkin decorating and a pet costume contest hosted by Napa Smith Brewery.
Vista Collina Resort will also host a Haunted Dinner Party with Chef Mackenzie Rupp on Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. This hands-on cooking class in the resort’s new Food & Wine Center will teach guests how to prepare a three-course Halloween-themed dinner, with expert pairings and recipe cards to take home. villagenapavalley.com
Blue Note Napa in downtown Napa presents “Halloween Eve with The Deadlies” on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 7 and 8:45 p.m. This event is free for locals and costumes are encouraged. bluenote.com
YountvilleYountville hosts a Halloween Carnival on Oct. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center. The carnival offers games, concessions, and crafts. townofyountville.com
St. HelenaSt Helena United Methodist Church presents an All Hallows Eve Tales and Film Salon on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 6:30 p.m. This evening of weird, eerie and creepy tales, with music, song, jack o’lanterns and treats marks when the doorway between this world and the others seems particularly transparent, a time to consider life and death, ghosts and witches, good and evil. To finish the festivities, a screening of “The Night of the Hunter” (1955, United Artists) will be shown in the Fellowship Hall. Like one of Grimm’s folk tales, it tells the story of two lost children, an avenging preacher and the angel who brings salvation and hope, all set in the Gothic deep south. Magical, creepy and highly recommended. Good for adults but definitely not for children! A suggested donation is $10. The church is at 1310 Adams St. at Oak. For more information visit sthelenaumc.org, call 707 963 2839 or email shofficeumc@aim.com.
The city of St. Helena hosts its annual St. Helena Hometown Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Events include a kid’s carnival, live music, a rodeo course, a Halloween pet Pawrade, and more. cityofsthelena.org
Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch offers their annual family pumpkin carving party Sunday, Oct. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each ticket includes a brunch buffet, one pumpkin, and a pumpkin carving kit. In addition to the main carving event, guests may enjoy live music and face painting. longmeadowranch.com
The Charter Oak invites guests to their Halloween Masquerade on Oct. 26 from 8 p.m. to midnight. The event will include a DJ, photo booths, unlimited beverages and late-night bites included in the ticket price. This event is 21+. Costumes are recommended. thecharteroak.com
CalistogaCastello di Amorosa in Calistoga celebrates Halloween in style, with their 10th annual Pagan Ball Friday, Oct. 25 from 8 p.m. to midnight. The costume party includes mystical fortune tellers, a DJ, gourmet bites, a cigar bar, and a complimentary shuttle to select Calistoga hotels. Reservations are required. castellodiamorosa.com.