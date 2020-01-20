The NapaShakes Burns Night Supper at Brasswood on Friday, Jan. 24, celebrating Robert Burns’ birthday, features a three-course meal including hors d’oeuvres, starter, a main course and traditional neeps and tatties, but it’s the side-dish that takes center stage: the haggis.
The evening’s director, James Forbes, who was born in Scotland and lives in St. Helena, explains a bit about the history and significance of the much-maligned Scottish haggis.
Haggis is perhaps the most culturally divisive food there is: In Scotland. every supermarket has a wide range of styles of the original dish (fresh, frozen or canned, formed into sausages or patties as well as the plump round original) supplemented by frozen haggis pizza, haggis-flavored potato chips and Haggis Scotch Egg.
But in California, the mere mention of it is known to induce temporary Sudden Onset Vegetarianism among otherwise confirmed carnivores. Apparently, the Scots never got the memo about not talking about how a sausage is made- for haggis is really just a glorified sausage whose glorification reaches fever pitch later this week with the celebration of Scotland’s poet Robert Burns. His ‘Address to a Haggis’ was written as an impromptu 'thank you' to his host, and the popularity of the poem has ensured the survival of the dish to this day.
Finding haggis in California is a challenge as well. Napa Valley Scots report having them shipped like organ transplants in smoking dry ice-filled boxes from Oregon, or buying them in dodgy cash-only transactions in obscure deserted parking lots off Interstate 80. For a USDA- approved version they can be ordered online from South Carolina.
The inaugural NapaShakes Burns Supper in 2019 took the latter route, but this year they are launching true Napa Valley haggi- made by St Helena’s own David Katz of Panevino and SubRosa Salumi, who can be relied upon to use only the finest ingredients.
Haggis is traditionally served with “neeps & tatties” -- turnips and potatoes to you -- but these are allowed to stray far from their peasant origins at the NapaShakes dinner, which goes full Napa Valley gourmet. The star attraction, presented by Brasswood Chef David Nuno amidst much pageantry and bagpiping, will be accompanied by Duck with Huckleberry Sauce, after Scottish themed hors d’oeuvres and a smoked salmon starter.
Bona fide vegetarians can enjoy a delicious meatless version, but the rich true haggis is a magnificent mildly spicy dish that anyone who cares about food needs to try. It is a perfect accompaniment to Single Malt Scotch Whisky, but is quite at home with a full-bodied Napa Cab as well. Both will be available at the NapaShakes Burns Night Supper.
For tickets and information about the dinner, visit napashakes.org.