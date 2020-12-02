A Zoom interivew with a rising teen star

Sacha Carlson, 16, has a wispy mop of floppy blond hair, innocent creamy cheeks and eyes that never seem sad. He wears painted fingernails, rings he bought at Goodwill and a scarf tied around his neck. He sings. He dances. He acts. He plays the guitar. And in 2019 he was cast as Nick in Netflix’s teen musical series “Julie and the Phantoms.”
On Nov. 20, Olivia Cowell and Aimée Guillot of Napa’s Cafeteria Kids Theater sat down virtually with Carlson for new series of Zoom interviews with performers. It was produced by the genius of Kevin Kemp’s Streaming Theatre and broadcast live on twitch.com.
Carlson got his start at the Little Theater in San Luis Obispo where he played Tarzan. “They just put me in a brown speedo and rubbed some dirt on my chest,” he said.
Then it was on to a production of “Mary Poppins” in Santa Maria’s Pacific Conservatory Theatre. From that point, Carlson decided that acting was what he wanted to do with his life.
“Julie and the Phantoms” is his big break. The show stars Madison Reyes as Julie, who is haunted by the ghosts of a 1990’s pop band. (For the show’s intended audience, the 1990s were prenatal ancient history.) Carlson’s Nick is a singer, dancer and secret crush of Julie’s, but he is taken by Julie’s nemesis, Carrie, played by Savannah May. Carrie is the vicious lead singer of “Dirty Candy,” a rival band to “Julie and the Phantoms.”
Guillot said in the interview that all of the actors seem authentic like they are playing themselves. Carlson replied, “Oh yes, all of the characters are representations of who we are in real life...except for Carrie! Savannah [who plays Carrie] is actually the nicest girl—she is the sweetest person ever.” Sweet and nice is not how one would describe Carrie in the show.
Guillot also noted the cast’s chemistry—a very important element in a theatrical production. She said, “it seems like it must be a lovefest off stage.”
Carlson said, “Yeah, oh my gosh, it is such an amazing environment. We are all so comfortable with one another.”
The director Kenny Ortega gives the actors a lot of freedom to make the show their own. Carlson said, “A lot of what we are saying in the show is just improv. We are just messing around really. Often, those are the shots that make it in. Having the freedom to do that is an amazing thing.”
Then Guillot and Cowell brought Carlson to the “show and tell” part of the interview. Carlson pulled out a picture of he and his co-star Savannah May gave him, of the two of them striking a pose at the beginning of filming. “We look like a young Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake,” Carlson said.
Carlson showed a light brown wood and steel, 1988 Gibson Challenger guitar that was given to him by his vocal teacher. Guillot requested that he play something and he effortlessly launched into a few bars of Led Zeppelin’s “Bring it on Home.” (And if you want to see Carlson’s true rock star talent, check out the Youtube video attached to this story of Carlson’s singing his original song “Forever Young Fever.”
Guillot mentioned how important it is for an actor to keep learning new things. Carlson agreed. He said, “That’s my motto. I try to learn as much as I can from as many different people as I can. You need to use your time to learn a new skill. That is so important—I can’t stress that enough.”
Guillot decided to end the interview with a segment called “Mash Up” which was a series of either/or questions Guillot asked, rapid-fire. Here are Carlson’s answers.
Cat or dog? Dog. Film or theatre? Film. Doritos or nachos? Doritos. Flavor? Cool ranch. Surfing or snowboarding? Surfing. Tap dancing or hip hop? “That’s so hard!” Tap. Coffee or tea? Tea. Peanut butter—chunky or smooth? Chunky, “all the way.” Salty or sweet? Sweet. “I have a big sweet tooth.” Dancing or acting? Acting. Birthday cake of your dreams: “Chocolate forest cake with cookie dough ice cream on the top with a chocolate volcano erupting in caramel.” If you could have one meal for the rest of the year what would it be? “I’ve been on a Ritz crackers binge lately. It’s not really good for you. It’s not very filling. But it tastes good!”
After the interview, Cowell said, “We were just blown away by what a genuine, kind and charismatic person Sacha is. He embodies so many elements of any teen who has worked incredibly hard, strived for his dreams through dedication and persistence and has managed to stay grounded and humble.”
Guillot added, “We thoroughly enjoyed having him on the show! He was a fantastic example of what it means to be a hard-working actor and living in the world from a place of creativity, compassion, and love. We know this is just the beginning of a long, fruitful road for him.”
If you saw last year’s spectacular production of “Matilda: The Musical” you will be familiar with Cafeteria Kids Theater’s excellent work. Cowell and Guillot, as co-directors of the nonprofit, see it as their mission to bring the performing arts to children and families in the Napa Valley. Their goal is to give children of all ages the tools they need to discover the artist within them and live in the world from a place of creativity, compassion and love.
John Henry Martin likes the idea of a caramel eruption.
