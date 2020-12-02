A Zoom interview with a rising teen star

Guillot said in the interview that all of the actors seem authentic like they are playing themselves. Carlson replied, “Oh yes, all of the characters are representations of who we are in real life...except for Carrie! Savannah [who plays Carrie] is actually the nicest girl—she is the sweetest person ever.” Sweet and nice is not how one would describe Carrie in the show.

Guillot also noted the cast’s chemistry—a very important element in a theatrical production. She said, “it seems like it must be a lovefest off stage.”

Carlson said, “Yeah, oh my gosh, it is such an amazing environment. We are all so comfortable with one another.”

The director Kenny Ortega gives the actors a lot of freedom to make the show their own. Carlson said, “A lot of what we are saying in the show is just improv. We are just messing around really. Often, those are the shots that make it in. Having the freedom to do that is an amazing thing.”

Then Guillot and Cowell brought Carlson to the “show and tell” part of the interview. Carlson pulled out a picture of he and his co-star Savannah May gave him, of the two of them striking a pose at the beginning of filming. “We look like a young Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake,” Carlson said.