Napa Valley College Theater Arts will be holding auditions for the spring 2020 production of “The Addams Family Musical” on Nov. 12 and 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center Main Theater.
Actors are expected to perform 16 bars from a song from a musical of choice and supply sheet music. They asked to prepare a joke to tell and wear clothes they can move in for the dance audition. Directed by Reed Martin, rehearsals start in January 2020 and performances will run March 13-29.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information regarding these auditions, contact Jennifer King at jking@napavalley.edu. For more information about the production, visit PerformingArtsNapaValley.org.