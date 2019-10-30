{{featured_button_text}}

Napa Valley College Theater Arts will be holding auditions for the spring 2020 production of “The Addams Family Musical”  on Nov. 12 and 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center Main Theater.

Actors are expected to perform 16 bars from a song from a musical of choice and supply sheet music. They asked to prepare a joke to tell and wear clothes they can move in for the dance audition. Directed by Reed Martin, rehearsals start in January 2020 and performances will run March 13-29.

For more information regarding these auditions, contact Jennifer King at jking@napavalley.edu. For more information about the production, visit PerformingArtsNapaValley.org.

