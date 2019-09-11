The sunsets, waves and scenes of Hawaii in Jacqueline Arellano’s acrylic paintings hanging on the walls of Napa County’s Main Library this month foster a cheerful atmosphere as well as evoke memories of tropical vacations for library patrons.
Arellano is a self-taught artist who never took formal art classes other than what was available in junior high school and high school.
She doesn’t recall being singled out in grade school for artistic abilities but when she was 14 years old, she was given a present of an acrylic paint set, brushes and a canvas.
Deciding to use her gift, she “copied” a Thomas Kinkade painting.
“To my surprise, I could paint,” Arellano said. “I’ll be showing this first painting during my presentation at the library.”
Arellano will share stories about her process at a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception for her exhibit from 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. An artist talk is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
“I hope that my art makes people feel happy. When I look at it, I know everything will be all right. Being able to share my art with everyone is exciting,” said Arellano, who is exhibiting for the first time.
Arellano said she began showing her work to family and friends. They, in turn, showed her work to other people. Many of the people outside of her circle who saw her work commissioned her to do paintings, and most of her commissioned work is from pet owners.
Her specialty was dog portraits. In 2016, she decided to expand her pet portrait business by paying $1,000 to be in a pet expo. From that, she gained exposure and requests for pet portraits.
Unfortunately, that same year she was in a car accident that damaged her right arm and had to cancel all her orders.
“Animal portraits required fine detail,” she explained.
Unable to do animal portraits but unwilling to give up painting, she challenged herself to paint with her left arm during her six-month recovery.
Her right arm has healed now, but when she paints for a long time it gets sore. She still uses her left arm for less exacting portions of a painting to save her right arm.
“I use my left arm when I start a painting but then go to my right arm,” she said. “Using the left arm was one thing I got out of that accident.”
The following year, Arellano was in another car accident, an eight-car pileup. Her car was totaled and her injury, which had finally healed, returned. Rather than giving in to self-pity, she chooses to focus on the bright side because she and her fiance walked away.
The artist, who has a year-old son, did not paint during her pregnancy because she was concerned about fumes from the paint.
She is now painting again. As she paints her son makes his own art with crayons.
“Art is something I will do in some form all my life,” she said. “I hope to inspire our son. I want to encourage his creativity.”
Though she loves painting, because of her injury, it is difficult for her to paint for long periods of time.
She prefers to use acrylic paint because “it dries faster” but when her son is older and she has more space, she said she intends to try using oil paint.
Over the years, she has done murals in the homes of family and friends and a small business.
Within the last five years, she been doing human portraits. She began painting human portraits as a result of working for Bare Minerals as a makeup artist.
When she began painting, she said she was “challenged and inspired” by Thomas Kinkade “I liked his lighting – how he brought out light,” she said “His work pulls up a good feeling. He painted places I’ve been to and places I’d like to go to.”
She learned a lot about painting by watching Bob Ross videos when he was on Channel 9.
She admires the work of Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet as well as art from the Renaissance Period.
“I like Van Gogh and Monet’s loose style,” she said. “In my art I’m still going back and forth between impressionism and realism. I’m trying to get away from the fine detail – evolving toward impressionism.”
“I paint for beauty,” she said. “I love colors and to paint sunsets. I like to reflect on a good day.”
Among the paintings in this exhibit is one of her and her fiance as he proposed to her.
Art in the library is sponsored by the Friends of the Library Foundation. The public is welcome to view the art and meet the artist who gives an art talk about their work, process and inspirations.
A jury of local artists, a library commissioner and the art in the library coordinator view all entries and make selections for the year.
The judging is blind, without identifying factors that could identify the artist.