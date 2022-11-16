American Association of University Women's Napa Branch hosts an artists bazaar

American Association of University Women's Napa Branch is sponsoring an Artist Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1226 Salvador Ave., Napa.
A variety of artists will be giving demonstrations of their work and will have individual pieces for sale.
"You will find an abundant variety of creative arts and crafts on view, all made available by local women artisans — just in time for holiday shopping," said Peggy Burris, publicity chairwoman. "Bring your friends and enjoy the potpourri of paintings and photography, quilting and stitchery, ceramics and pottery, hats and jewelry, and scented candles and wreaths. Here is a chance to stock up for the holidays and to also support local women artists!"
Participants include:
-- Starr Michelle Barton: Wreaths and dried flowers
-- Sharon Campbell: Photo prints and cards
-- Deborah Donahower: Pastel paintings and ceramics
-- Marsha Ewig: Abstract quilts and wall art
-- Linda Feutz: Traditional and free-style quilts
-- Marlene Haas: Abstract oil painting
-- Olive Lopez: Small print photos
-- Celeste Anne Marks: Hats
-- Guille Mata: Scented candles
-- Krisha Montmorency: Landscape photography
-- Tege Montmorency: Holiday stitchery
-- Jessica Nisenbaum: Photography
-- Juliet Spalding: Jewelry
-- Karen Winograde: Pottery
AAUW’s mission is to create equity and economic security as they promote inclusion and awareness for all members to create an equitable, sustainable and inclusive membership reflective of today’s world.