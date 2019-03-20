The American Canyon High School Chamber Choir will perform in concert with the Vallejo Symphony on March 30 and March 31, and the choir director Jamie Butler is bursting with pride.
“I’m super excited,” Butler said. “And we are all so proud and grateful for the opportunity.”
Butler, a graduate of Napa High School, who returned to teach choir with Travis Rogers, has been building the American Canyon Choral music program since he moved to the new high school when it opened in 2011. Today, more than 350 students are involved in American Canyon High School choral music, which has four different choirs from beginning students to the elite 45-member Chamber Choir for which students must audition.
Although the American Canyon High Chamber Choir regularly performs in the community — they recently performed at the Martin Luther King Day remembrance in Napa — this is their first invitation to sing with a professional orchestra, Butler said.
The collaboration last year began when Marc Taddei, the conductor of the Vallejo Symphony, reached out to Butler to see if the students would be interested. “One of our board members, who is a choir competition judge, knew of (the American Canyon Chamber Choir’s) outstanding reputation and went to hear them,” said Tim Zumwalt, a member of the board of the Vallejo Symphony. “She recommended that Taddei go listen to them. He did and he agreed. Their reputation is just growing like wildfire.”
The students will be singing Gabriel Fauré’s “Requiem,” with soprano Shawnette Sulker and baritone Brad Walker. They’ve been working on the piece since school began last August. “It’s one of the great pieces written for a choir,” Butler said.
He said he was also grateful for the support he got from Notes for Education, which bought a copy of the 76-page score for each student.
Notes for Education is a collaborative project that supports music education programs in Napa and Nashville, Tennessee. The help of Debbi Leal and Julie Meirick from Notes for Education means that each student will have a copy of the score to keep as a memento of their performance, Butler said.
It also saved him from having to come up with the $500 for the music. As with most arts programs, the school district provides a room and a teacher and the rest of the costs come from fundraising by students, teachers and parents.
The Chamber Choir will sing seven movements from the Requiem, which fills the second half of the Vallejo Symphony program. In the first half, the Symphony will perform Beethoven’s Leonore Overture, No. 3 and Sibelius’ Symphony No. 7.
The Vallejo Symphony, founded in 1931, has been a professional orchestra since 1982. Taddei became the second conductor of the professional group in 2016, after the board reviewed applicants from around the world, Zumwalt said.
“The Symphony has been great to work with,” Butler said. “I think it will be a life-changing experience for the students. And I hope it’s the first of many collaborations.”