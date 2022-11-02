American Canyon High School present 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time'

American Canyon High School theater students will perform the stage adaptation of Mark Haddon's award-winning novel, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time," for one weekend only, Nov. 3 to 6.

The story follows Christopher Boone, a young autistic teen, who discovers a dead dog on his neighbor's lawn that he suspects has been murdered. Despite the warnings of others, he persists in solving the incident, embarking on a journey of self-discovery and uncovers truths about reality and betrayal, while navigating his way through life as a teenage boy in Swindon, England.

The cast includes Eligh Rickhard as Christopher, Justin Macaraeg as Ed, Alanna Williams as Judy and Maya Maestas as Siobhan. Understudies are Emma Gamoras, Jayline Lazalde and Ava Acosta.

Making up the ensemble are Indigo Johnson, Paige Rosal, Trey Willis, Joruney Beauchamp, Katie Mardsen, Aidan King, Zachary Hanson, Gabe Reyes, Juliana Pablo, Emily Mortimore, Riley, Yamada, and Ridley Madison.

"It's the most technically challenging show we have ever done," said Summer Heartt, drama teacher and director of the show. Her assistant director is Jordan Jackson, an alumna of American Canyon High School.

The show opens on Thursday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m., with additional performances on Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m.

Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. Tickets are an additional $5 at the door.

For more information about the show, visit www.achsdrama.org.