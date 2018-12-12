Marie-Claire Follett was a teenager in London looking for a singing job when she auditioned for a spot in an ABBA tribute band.
She got the gig and something else — a career.
“I was just a singer looking for a job, and it’s kind of become my life’s work,” Follett says.
She isn’t complaining. That’s because she and her husband Andy Marshall, who’s also her partner in the ensemble known as The ABBA Show, now have three casts of the show. Two are in Europe — including one in the original group’s native Sweden — and one that works in the United States.
Follett’s California-based group will perform the music of the popular pop group on Saturday, Dec. 22 at the Lincoln Theater at 7:30 p.m. They will be performing their holiday show, An ABBA-Solutely Christmas Show.
Follett says people who aren’t familiar with the music of ABBA, because they didn’t live through the ABBA heyday between 1974 and 1982, have no clue that people around the world continue to worship the band. It hasn’t performed together in 35 years.
“They’re still absolutely huge in Europe,” Follett says.
“In fact, when we were living in London, we were one of 100 ABBA tribute bands. The music continues to be huge with all the generations. They sold 600 million records, and they’re still selling millions today, even though they haven’t recorded in over 30 years. It’s quite remarkable.”
Follett says she’s seen the band’s multi-generational appeal every time she, her husband and their two stage mates step into the spotlight.
“We have people in our audience who are 6 years old who know all the words (to ABBA songs),” she said.
Follett portrays ABBA’s Frida Lyngstad. Besides her husband, who plays Bjorn Ulvaeus in the show, the other members of the American cast include Natalie Eaton as Agnetha Faltskog and Jim Bob McGuinness as Benny Andersson.
“When my husband and I moved to California (from Europe), we picked up the new cast members for the (American) cast. They were from California, so they taught us how to surf, and we taught them Swedish accents,” she says with a laugh.
An ABBA-Solutely Christmas Show includes favorite ABBA hits with a mix of Christmas music to celebrate the holidays.
Tickets are $35-$65 and may be purchased by phone at 707-944-9900, at the theater box office or online at www.lincolntheater.com. The Lincoln Theater is at 100 California Drive in Yountville. The show is appropriate for all ages.