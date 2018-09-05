Ezekiel Hampton will be at the Studio at Feast it Forward from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 7, for a release party for his new album, "If Thy Grace Should Tarry."
"It's my first solo album in 11 years, and it is artistically a much different direction leaning more towards an experimental ambient style," Hampton said.
"The entire album was recorded in an improvised fashion over a slew of various instruments, which I feel gives it a more intuitive and emotive quality to it."
Hampton said his album release party will be "just as unique as the genre, where video projection will accompany the album underneath the stars at the new Feast it Forward property.
Attendees are encouraged to bring sleeping bags, pillows, blankets, and lawn chairs for Hampton will also be doing a live, improvised performance.
A taco truck from Hella Rad Food Co. and 38 different local wines will be available for purchase.
Feast it Forward is at 1031 McKinstry St., Napa, across the street from Model Bakery.