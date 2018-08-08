Sofie Contemporary Arts in Calistoga hosts an Artists’ Talk at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10 about the current exhibition, "New Naturals: Jann Nunn, Bill Russell, Jonah Ward."
Each of the three artists will discuss their work, including choice of media, approach, process and inherent concepts. There will also be a Q&A, and a reception will follow.
Using natural, recycled, common and unexpected media, these three Bay Area artists create images that simultaneously evoke a sense of the known and unknown, the real and imagined. Nunn, Russell and Ward use raw wood, molten glass-burned surfaces, stacks of archival microprint paper, and even paper wasp nests in works.
"New Naturals: Jann Nunn, Bill Russell, Jonah Ward" runs through Sept. 9 at Sofie Contemporary Arts, 1407 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. The gallery is regularly open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., although frequently open later, with other days and hours and by arrangement. For more information, call 707-942-4231, visit sofiegallery.com or email scott@sofiegallery.com or jan@sofiegallery.com.