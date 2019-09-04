It will be an evening of arias, from Mozart’s 1787 opera “Don Giovanni” to Carlisle Floyd’s 1955 opera “Susannah,” when the Jarvis Conservatory present “It’s a Grand Night for Singers” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The program will feature new singers Natalia Salemmo who holds a master of music degree from the Mannes School in New York City, and Ann Lehmann Carter who recently appeared as soloist with the Redwood Choral in Tuscany, Italy. Jarvis will also welcome back Roman Chavez and Michael Strelo-Smith as well as regulars Morgan Harrington and Jennifer Thuman.
The evening includes music by operetta composers Otto Nicolai, Franz Lehár, and Johann Strauss II (who was known as “The Waltz King”); French composers Jules Massenet and Claude Debussy; and 20th century composers Richard Strauss (no relation to Johann) and Carlisle Floyd. The program concludes with Augustin Lara’s famous song “Granada” and Mitch Leigh’s “The Impossible Dream” from “Man of La Mancha.”
Accordionist Sheri Mignano will provide musical entertainment before the program and during intermission. Music Director Richard B. Evans will host the evening and accompany the singers on the grand piano.
It’s a Grand Night for Singers continues the first Saturday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Jarvis Conservatory at 1711 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $20 and available at the box office beginning at 6 p.m., with doors opening for general seating at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, visit the It’s a Grand Night for Singers page on the Jarvis Conservatory website, jarvisconservatory.com.