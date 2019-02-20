In conjunction with the Napa Valley Museum's current Walt Disney's Trains exhibition, pianist Mike Greensill, with bass player Carla Kaufman, will perform jazzy Disney classics (and train-themed tunes too) from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 1.
"An Evening of Disney Jazz" includes admission to Walt Disney's Trains, the audio tour, wine and light bites.
The evening features jazz versions of songs from the Disney catalog, from "When You Wish Upon A Star" to "Someday My Prince Will Come" and "Everybody Wants To Be A Cat."
Greensill will also explore the world of train songs; from Peggy Lee's "Waiting' For The Train To Come In" to "The Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe."
Tickets are $30 for non-members and 15 for members napavalleymuseum.org/exhibition/evening-disney-jazz-mike-greensill-duo/
The Napa Valley Museum is at 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 707-944-0500 or email info@napavalleymuseum.org.