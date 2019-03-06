The Eye Works Optometry hosts An Eye for Art Champagne reception from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15. The art exhibit presents new paintings by San Francisco artists, Rita Bond & Pamela Rhodes; the theme is San Francisco "Eye-Cons," The City’s Favorite Places.
The public is invited to enjoy Champagne and Annie the Baker Cookies, plus special drawings for free eye exams, and designer frames.
Rita Bond is a San Francisco artist who presents this new series of contemporary realism with cityscapes and landscapes, portraits and still life, painted in oil and acrylic mediums.
Pamela Rhodes is an artist, instructor and director of ARTroads Academy. She does technical illustration, fine art portraiture and watercolor landscapes, and she teaches art workshops in Italy, Mexico and the United States.
The Eye Works Optometry is at 1328 Pearl Street, Napa.