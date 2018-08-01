Fitz and The Tantrums performed at Robert Mondavi Winery last Saturday for the final concert of the season for the Margrit Mondavi Summer Concert Series.
The indie pop/soul band took off shortly after their initial conception in 2008 and have had several singles on the Billboard Top 40 list, including “Out of My League” from 2013’s More Than Just A Dream and “HandClap” from 2016’s Fitz and The Tantrums, among others.
The band has also toured extensively both nationally and internationally, supporting top-name alternative/pop acts like Maroon 5 and OneDirection. Their most recent visit to the Napa Valley was during last year’s BottleRock festival.
Although I was unable to attend their performance on Saturday night, I was able to sit down with the band’s lead singer, Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick, for an interview that afternoon.
Zak Fennie: How’s your summer going so far?
Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick: My summer’s been pretty good! We finished a tour right at the end of June, so we were out for a couple weeks, which was really fun. Last year we had an amazing opportunity to open up for OneRepublic all summer, which was amazing, but it’s not the same as playing your own headlining shows.
We realized we hadn’t been out on our own proper tour in almost a year, so it was really nice to be back out. This summer’s also been about writing new music for our next record, and spending quality time with the family. Usually, summer is our busiest time and it’s rare that we’re not constantly on the road, so it’s been really nice.
ZF: I know you were touring the East Coast earlier this summer. What’s it like being out here on the West Coast in comparison?
Fitz: It’s great. I literally was back East last night, I flew in from New York and I was sitting on the runway for three hours as this crazy lightning storm passed over JFK and every plane was grounded so I didn’t get here until about 2 in the morning, but I’m back in my home state of California where everything is always beautiful.
ZF: Your last album had a good amount of hits on it. Do you have a favorite that you like to play live?
Fitz: When a song like “HandClap” gets as big as it does, it’s pretty amazing to see the reaction every night, but every song on that record is a song that we bled for. We worked our butts off for them so they’re all our babies. When people say ‘pick your favorite,’ it’s kinda hard because out of all the bastard children that get left on the floor, these are the ones that made the cut, so they’re all our favorites.
ZF: What kind of material can fans expect from your show tonight?
Fitz: Now that we’re three albums deep, we try to give everyone a little something. We’ve been a band that’s always tried to evolve from one record to the next and never do the same thing twice. Our hallmark has always been mixing up different genres of music.
Our first album was really rooted in like ‘60s Motown soul, but kinda mixed in with a little bit of hip hop and pop music. Our second record had a lot more ‘80s influence, which is one of my biggest influences having an older brother who’s into that stuff. What’s cool is that some people who were more into the soul thing might not have gotten into the band if they were introduced to the second record, but because they were fans from the first one they’ve kinda gone on this evolution. We try and give people all the highlights from each one of the records.
ZF: “HandClap” has become sort of a sports anthem, and I know I’ve heard other songs of yours in commercials, so I wanted to ask about placements for your songs. I know some bands aren’t into that, which seems like a missed opportunity to me, but it seems to have worked for you. What’s your take on all that?
Fitz: For us, I was so psyched to see all of the different NFL cheerleading teams doing routines to our songs, and because of that we got to be sitting 10th row at the Super Bowl last year. During one of the breaks, the cheerleaders for the Atlanta Falcons came out and did a whole routine to our song and we were dancing and cheering along. Of course, we were around a bunch of Patriots fans at the time and they couldn’t care less because at that point they were losing. They had no idea what was about to happen (laughs).
But you know, for us, it’s not like we’re trying to write things for placement. But if it comes along, we certainly don’t say no because it’s so hard to get people to hear your music. There’s so many different ways that people listen and watch, it’s all spread out. What we want is just to be able to keep doing what we do and have fans. Believe it or not, having your song in a commercial or having the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders dancing to your song makes an impact. I always say it’s success by a thousand paper cuts.
ZF: Going back to your childhood, who were some of your musical influences growing up?
Fitz: So many! My dad was a classical music and opera fanatic. All I could listen to in the house was classical music, so whenever we got in the car to go to school my mom let me put on whatever I wanted. That’s where I first found all of Motown, Stacks, and all of that stuff. I love that stuff because there was always a part for me to sing in the background and still feel like I was always a part of the band. I’ve been a lover of electronic music, ‘80s music, because of my older brother. I’m a big Jeff Buckley and Zeppelin fan, and I’m also a lover of big, guilty-pleasure Top 40 songs. For me, it’s always been a huge mixture of many different styles.
ZF: You started Fitz and The Tantrums when you were 38; that’s later than most bands form who are able to achieve the success that you guys have found. What’s the process been like, and has this always been a goal of yours or did it just sort of happen?
Fitz: I had been busting my butt in the music business trying to get people to listen to one of my countless bands for well over 10 years, almost 15. I picked up and put down the dream so many times with a broken heart from the business... When Fitz and the Tantrums wrote these songs and sent them to a couple other musician friends of mine, they all said, “This is your thing. I’ve heard everything you’ve done and this is your thing.” It was true from the very beginning, there was just this different energy. From the first show we played, there were just these magical things happening.
We played this radio show in L.A., and this tattoo artist from New York was listening and he bought our little EP and played it in his shop. Next thing you know, Adam Levine from Maroon 5 was visiting this guy’s shop and Adam’s like ‘What’s this?’ He starts tweeting us, we start tweeting back, and four days later he’s five feet away from us at this little club in L.A. watching us play in front of about 100 people. Four days after that, they offered us a tour.
For me, who’s felt nothing but the feeling of hitting a brick wall in the music business for so many years, this was just so different. We did everything we could; we would play in front of five people or a thousand people. We did every high school interview, everything that came along. Ten years later, we’re finally at this point where we’ve reached quite a bit of success. For me, yeah, this success didn’t start to happen for me as an artist until I was 38, but I think what that’s afforded me is that I never take it for granted. I know what it’s like to feel that rejection and how hard it is, and every night when I’m on stage I take a moment for myself and I just stand still, take a deep breath, look out and and say to myself, “You used to dream about this moment, and now you’re doing it.”
ZF: Your music seems to cover a lot of bases and can appeal to a wide variety of audiences. You’ve toured with tons of different artists. Have you seen diversity spread in your fan base as well?
Fitz: Yeah, that’s one of the things a lot of people will comment to us. Promoters and other bands will say, “Your crowd is so diverse, I can’t even put my finger on it.” Especially “HandClap” was such a big song with young people, we’ll literally have little kids coming to the show and I feel like it’s the song that literally taught them how to clap their hands. We’ll have them, and then we’ll have teenagers, millennial 20-somethings, we’ll have this gothic hipster couple in the corner, people in their 30s and 40s and even 50s and 60s, and I’m just so perplexed as to how they’re all into our music. It’s just the craziest mix.
ZF: From one artist to another, what’s your favorite part about getting to play music for a living?
Fitz: Probably watching people sing our songs back to us when we play shows. You make music and you don’t always realize the impact that it has. When somebody comes up to you and says, “Our daughter was very ill, she had to have a heart surgery, and your song was her champion song that helped get her through this hard point in her life. Is it OK if we come meet you back-stage after the show when you visit Dallas?” And we say “Of course,” and to have these parents tearing up, crying and saying “Thank you for helping our daughter get through this time,” it’s like, whoa, that’s the power of music. It’s a real humbling moment.
ZF: Anything you want to say to the people of Napa?
Fitz: Thanks for always giving us love and support, and cheers with my glass of pinot!
Fitz and The Tantrums have music available on every major streaming service, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Play. To learn more, visit www.fitzandthetantrums.