An isolation itinerary: So many places in California to get lost and find yourself

The unforgettable moment here was looking up at the largest living tree, General Sherman, which stands at 275 feet tall with a 25-foot diameter. Its estimated age is 2,300–2,700 years old, which means it has been gazing down on human life since Socrates was philosophizing; Mayans were carving solar calendars; and The Buddha was sitting under a Bodhi tree in India. To look up at this ancient creature reminds us that pandemics come and go, civilizations rise and fall – but trees stay the course. If only they could share their wisdom.

One of the best things we did was rent a log cabin on Airbnb. We didn’t know what to expect in Kernville and had actually never heard of the place. It’s a small river town northeast of Bakersfield predominately known for fishing, rafting and swimming in the Kern River. Once known as Whiskey Flat, it was a quaint mining town later used to film Westerns starring John Wayne, Hopalong Cassidy, Roy Rogers, Gabby Hayes and Gene Autry. The original town is now at the bottom of the Isabella Reservoir.

Our log cabin was built in the 1890s and looked over 14 acres of trees and meadows with grazing horses. The sunset was interrupted by the mountains to the west, but the night sky was crystal clear for stargazing. It was easy to avoid people in this remote setting, but the horses were pretty aggressive once they realized we had carrots in our pockets.