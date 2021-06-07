An open air festival in Yountville Art, Sip & Stroll returns on June 12

As live, in-person gatherings return to Napa Valley, Yountville presents one of the first with its ninth annual Art, Sip & Stroll, an open-air art festival taking place on Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The featured artist is Guy Buffet, a French-American, known for his whimsical works, often inspired by food and wine. Buffet created the original watercolor painting seen on the event poster and will also participate in a three-month exhibit at Gallery at the Yountville Community Center that includes many of his original paintings.
Art, Sip & Stroll will include more than 50 juried artists as well as live music.
It's free to attend the outdoor event. Wine tasting packages are available for $35 per person and include a go-vino glass, four wine tasting tokens and a signed Guy Buffet Event poster. Wine tasting pavilions will be set up along the route
Concierge services will be available for shipping, wrapping and holding items until the end of the event.
Take-out food will be available onsite for purchase. Ample parking will be available throughout town.
The gallery exhibit opens June 10 and runs through Sept. 10.
Visit www.artsipstroll.com for more information or to purchase tasting packages.
Meet Guy Buffet
Guy Buffet will be at the June 12 Art, Sip & Stroll and make other appearances during the run of his gallery show.
Originally from Paris, Buffet has lived and worked in Polynesia and San Francisco. He presently splits his time between Paris and the San Francisco Bay Area.
HIs love of the places where he has lived and visited is reflected in his paintings where he often depicts chefs, sommeliers, waiters and café scenes.
"Guy has had a historic presence in Napa Valley," said Ronda Schaer from Yountville Arts. "He loves our area and is especially fond of the diversity and uniqueness of our Napa Valley wines. He has maintained residence in San Francisco as well as other nearby Bay Are communities since the early 1970s. Whereas he spends considerable time in his home country of France, he always returns to the Napa Valley and feels part of our lifestyle and culture."
Schaer said Napa Valley and Yountville" have appeared in his repertoire for many years. In the early 1990s he created a series of paintings for Far Niente and subsequently was commissioned by Silver Oak."
Buffet also designed Mustard Festival posters were in 2001, 2002 and 2003.
Over the years he has been represented in Yountville at various galleries and presently has his own business in shared representation with Yountville Arts through Sept. 10.
"Guy is donating the original water color he created for our 2021 Poster to the Town of Yountville," Schaer said. Buffet has donated two prints to Yountville Arts. A drawing ticket at $5 per ticket or three tickets for $10 will give you an opportunity to win one. Proceeds will go to the Yountville Arts and its many community and public art programs.
The run of his show at the Yountville Community Center includes the following events:
-- Opening night artist reception, Thursday, June 10, 5 to 7 p.m. Meet Guy Buffet and view his new collection. The 2021 Art, Sip and Stroll signed poster will also be for sale.
-- Paws on The Plaza: Saturday, June 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your dog to Yountville Community Center Plaza. Meet Guy Buffet and view his collection of canine images or commission him to paint your pet at promotional prices. Stay for the 3 p.m. two-legged complimentary Yappy Hour. There will be doggie treat bags with canine favorites.
-- Live in the Gallery with Guy Buffet begins June 20. The Gallery is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as select evenings and weekends. Email inquire@guybuffet.con1or visit www.yountville.arts.com for specific dates and times or to make an appointment. Gallery show dates for this collection are Aug.14 through closing on Sept. 10.
-- Saturday July 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour de Yountville
Walk to, drive to or ride your bike to the Gallery to view Buffet's new Tour de Yountville collection, including his new giclee edition titled "Tour de Yountville." Gallery show dates for this collection are July 17 through Aug. 13.
-- Napa Valley Buffet, Saturday, Aug. 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meet Buffet and chat about his dual love of France and Yountville while viewing his art. At 3 p.m., Buffet will donate his original Art, Sip & Stroll watercolor painting to the town of Yountville. Mayor John Dunbar will present Buffet with a proclamation from the Yountville Town Council for contributions to and partnership with the town.
See details at www.yountvillearts.com.