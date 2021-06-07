An open air festival in Yountville Art, Sip & Stroll returns on June 12

Meet Guy Buffet

Guy Buffet will be at the June 12 Art, Sip & Stroll and make other appearances during the run of his gallery show.

Originally from Paris, Buffet has lived and worked in Polynesia and San Francisco. He presently splits his time between Paris and the San Francisco Bay Area.

HIs love of the places where he has lived and visited is reflected in his paintings where he often depicts chefs, sommeliers, waiters and café scenes.

"Guy has had a historic presence in Napa Valley," said Ronda Schaer from Yountville Arts. "He loves our area and is especially fond of the diversity and uniqueness of our Napa Valley wines. He has maintained residence in San Francisco as well as other nearby Bay Are communities since the early 1970s. Whereas he spends considerable time in his home country of France, he always returns to the Napa Valley and feels part of our lifestyle and culture."

Schaer said Napa Valley and Yountville" have appeared in his repertoire for many years. In the early 1990s he created a series of paintings for Far Niente and subsequently was commissioned by Silver Oak."

Buffet also designed Mustard Festival posters were in 2001, 2002 and 2003.