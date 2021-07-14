Ancient myths and modern stories: A Napa composer creates music for a new ballet, 'House of Names'

Lucero’s music isn’t like that. When I watched “Juana” at UCLA for a second time, I sat down in the front row by the orchestra pit and just focused on the music. I had a profoundly difficult time describing what I heard in words. But what I can say — and the 45-second clip I heard from her phone during our interview reinforced this — is that her music is altogether new, but rather than being cutting edge or iconoclastic just for the sake of it, it is fresh, glassine, intricate, and yet organic at the same time.

Were her music a building, it would be a skyscraper designed by Frank Gehry, but made of wood. Were her music a hotel, it would be Le Meurice in Paris, only after it was renovated by Philippe Stark. Were her music a meal, it would be a thick-cut veal chop, cooked medium rare, served on a mound of porcini and morel mushroom risotto, and paired with a Gevrey-Chambertin. Were it a pastry by Tarts de Feybesse, it would be the St. Honorè tart. Were her music a city, it would be Prague. Were it a sculpture, it would be anything by Andy Goldsworthy. Her music has all the power of grand opera, but it would be best appreciated, not in a theater, but in a forest.