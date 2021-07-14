Ancient myths and modern stories: A Napa composer creates music for a new ballet, 'House of Names'

On the heels of the success of her opera “Juana” which premiered at UCLA before the pandemic, composer and Napa resident Carla Lucero has completed the music for “House of Names,” a ballet that uses the stories of mythological women to explore the contemporary issues facing women today.
The creator of the ballet, choreographer Marika Brussel, chose to dramatize the stories of four women who have been vilified or somehow misunderstood. They are: the Greek mythological figure, Cassandra; an indigenous Mexican spirit named La Llorona; Lot’s wife from the Old Testament; and Miriam, the sister of Moses.
Cassandra was given the ability to predict the future by Apollo in exchange for sexual favors. But when Cassandra didn’t fulfill her end of the bargain, he added to her gift the curse that no one would believe her when she told the future.
Brussel sees a modern parallel here with the #metoo movement where women are exploited as sexual objects by men, and when women speak out about this injustice, they are not taken seriously and disregarded, as Cassandra was.
La Llorona is a character in Latin American folklore. While there are many iterations, the basic plot is that a woman has two children whose father cheats on her with another woman. The mother is so distraught that she ends up drowning her own children. Consumed by guilt, she drowns herself, and unable to enter heaven, roams the Earth in grief. Some think the origin of the story is from the colonial period where unscrupulous Spanish Conquistadors took indigenous wives whom they treated poorly.
The modern corollary Brussel sees in this, in addition to the mistreatment of a helpless woman, is postpartum depression, a condition that up until recently was woefully misunderstood, misdiagnosed, and yet another example of how women have had to suffer in silence under the indifference of a patriarchal power structure.
Lot’s wife was turned into a pillar of salt when she looked back at Sodom while she and her husband fled the destruction of the city. In addition to the disconnection between husband and wife inherent in the story, Brussel superimposes a modern immigration narrative where, for example, Mexican men cross the border to look for work, while wives stay back and take care of their children.
Miriam is considered to be the first female prophet in the Bible. According to Lucero, Miriam was instrumental in convincing the Jews to follow Moses through the Red Sea when it was parted. Here Brussel explores the idea of the rare women in ancient history who is respected as a prophet and leader.
Lucero, describing the process of composing and recording the music, said one day when Brussel was on BART going through the Transbay tunnel, she heard the high-pitched screech that happens about halfway between West Oakland and Embarcadero Center. Brussel called Lucero and said that that is what she wanted La Llorona's dance to sound like. Lucero, familiar with the screech herself, wrote a high-pitched, atonal composition that dramatizes La Llorona’s pain once she realizes what she’s done.
Lucero also said that recording the music had been one of the most fulfilling experiences she ever had as a composer. The arias written for the soprano, SF Opera’s Chelsea Hollow are particularly athletic, and Lucero was amazed at how effortlessly Chang was able to sing them accompanied by a string quartet.
In our interview, Lucero played a clip of one of the arias, and in 45 breathless seconds, I became completely overwhelmed, and impressed, by their intensity.
Ordinarily, choreographers and musicians don’t interact. But with this production, Lucero brought Brussel into the recording studio to teach the musicians to dance to better give them a sense for how the dancers respond to their music. Lucero said that seeing Brussel make dancers out of the musicians was “magical.” And the string musicians in the quarte? “Just incredible.”
Finally, because the production is filmed and will be streamed online, the cinematographer Peter Ruocco was able to focus on the dancers’ facial expressions so the audience will get a sense of the dancers as actual characters in a story. Lucero said, “Marika [Brussel] and he filmed it in a way so that it tells a story and will make sense to people viewing it.”
Lucero is a contemporary classical composer. That is, she uses the tools of classical music — the instruments, conventions, and its traditions — but writes new music for a modern context. Many people abhor this music because of its atonality; in an attempt to do something that hasn’t been done before, composers write music that is groundbreaking, but unlistenable.
Lucero’s music isn’t like that. When I watched “Juana” at UCLA for a second time, I sat down in the front row by the orchestra pit and just focused on the music. I had a profoundly difficult time describing what I heard in words. But what I can say — and the 45-second clip I heard from her phone during our interview reinforced this — is that her music is altogether new, but rather than being cutting edge or iconoclastic just for the sake of it, it is fresh, glassine, intricate, and yet organic at the same time.
Were her music a building, it would be a skyscraper designed by Frank Gehry, but made of wood. Were her music a hotel, it would be Le Meurice in Paris, only after it was renovated by Philippe Stark. Were her music a meal, it would be a thick-cut veal chop, cooked medium rare, served on a mound of porcini and morel mushroom risotto, and paired with a Gevrey-Chambertin. Were it a pastry by Tarts de Feybesse, it would be the St. Honorè tart. Were her music a city, it would be Prague. Were it a sculpture, it would be anything by Andy Goldsworthy. Her music has all the power of grand opera, but it would be best appreciated, not in a theater, but in a forest.
In full disclosure, I count Lucero as a friend. I feel fortunate that someone so talented considers me as such, and we are all lucky that someone like her lives in Napa, and not Los Angeles or New York. But if you watch “House of Names” and sense that those accolades are overblown or misplaced, email me at jhm@johnhenrymartin.com and tell me what you think. I bet you will have never seen or heard anything like it.
“House of Names” streams Saturday, July 24 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 with $35 and $50 options if you would like to further support the arts. Go to odc.dance/calendar/events to buy tickets.
