The Jarvis Estate hosts a screening of the award-winning documentary “Andre - The Voice of Wine” on Feb. 15 at the Jarvis Conservatory in Napa.
Director Mark Tchelistcheff spent the better part of a decade creating a documentary that chronicles the extraordinary life of his grand-uncle André Tchelistcheff, one of the most influential winemakers of the post-Prohibition era and the 20th century.
Narrated by Ralph Fiennes, the story is told through André’s voice and by those who knew him best.
The film and story are especially meaningful to Jarvis Estate because Dimitri Tchelistcheff, the son of André, was integral to establishing the winery’s classic style of winemaking and methodology, much of which Dimitri learned from his father.
A reception is at 5 p.m., followed by the film at 6 p.m. After the movie, Mark Tchelistcheff will lead a discussion with guests from the movie. These include Dr. Richard Peterson, an innovative winemaker since the late 1950s whom André brought to Beaulieu Vineyards in 1968; Joel Aiken, an award-wining winemaker in Napa Valley for more than 30 years, Violet Grgich, president of Grgich Hills Estate winery, and Count Gelasio Gaetani d’Aragona Lovatelli, a winemaking consultant, wine writer and former producer of Tenuta di Argiano.
Tickets for the full event are $95; for the screening only they are $35. To purchase tickets, visit jarvisconservatory.com/andrevoice.html.