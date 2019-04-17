The Robert Louis Stevenson Museum celebrates the poetry of Robert Louis Stevenson and the art of the spoken word at the third annual Stevenson Poetry Night on Thursday, April 25. It begins at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane.
Stevenson Poetry Night is an open mic event, but to be guaranteed a spot, sign up by April 20.
The evening's master of ceremonies will be Jeremy Benson, Napa Valley poet laureate. Admission is free, and refreshments will be provided.
All performers will be permitted three minutes to recite their selected piece. All ages are welcome to read.