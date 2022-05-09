April's student stars in the arts

The Arts Council Napa Valley Education Alliance has announced the Visual and Performing Arts Students of the Month winners for April.

Here are April’s winners:

High School

-- Studio Art: Heidy Sanchez, Palisades junior

Heidy's teacher Margaret Dennett describes Heidy as "a creative and driven human who, despite many challenges, continues to impress her teacher with her artwork and spirit." Heidy prefers painting, and works on many community projects, such as the Salmon Restoration Project.

Dennett says Heidy "is committed to success in school, her future, and her art."

-- 3D Art: Andrew Avina-Avina, Napa High School senior

This is Andrew's first year in 3-D arts but "he has taken an open-minded approach to developing his style and method" says his teacher Melinda Miller. Miller's favorite of his works is his Chinese New Year lantern, built as both an object and a symbol. He combined a water symbol with a fire bridge roof "to create a water well of light to draw upon for the future," says Miller. His work is both technically excellent and thoughtful.

-- Theater Arts (tie): Kaitlyn Valenzuela, St. Helena High School senior

Kaitlyn has been an integral part of the St. Helena Drama department since the seventh grade when she was cast in "Thoroughly Modern Millie." Since then, she has worked her way up from small parts to her first leading role as Morticia in "The Addams Family" this year.

There is no such thing as a small role for Kaitlyn, as she always pushes herself creatively and professionally, says her teacher Patricia Coyle.

Kaitlyn is also in AP Visual Arts and has been a member of the SHHS Band program all four years.

Theater Arts (tie): Mya Oro, Justin Siena School senior and Cafeteria Kids

While Mya attends Justin Siena as a senior, Olivia Cowell and Aimée Guillot, executive directors of Cafeteria Kids Theater, wanted to shine a light on her: "She has impressed us time and again with her professionalism, maturity and self-motivation."

Mya has been with Cafeteria Kids for five years as an actor, and intern in the drama camps, productions, and workshops. As an intern, Mya uses her "intuition, compassion and training to deftly handle all situations which arise" in the complex, emotionally charged work of acting, Guillot and Cowell say. "She is dependable, intelligent, kind and generous of spirit, goal-oriented, a good communicator and collaborator, dedicated, organized, and good-humored."

-- Choir: Marielle Manio, American Canyon High senior

Teacher Jamie Butler describes Marielle as an inspiration to her peers and to him. Last year's hybrid teaching was a "difficult stretch" he wrote, "that was brighter with the dedication, kindness, and positivity of Marielle."

Regardless of circumstance, however, he said Marielle gives 110% of her "incredibly talented voice, great understanding of music" and leadership skills. "Seeing how much she loved to sing and how important music was to her inspired me to keep going," Butler said. I'll never forget Marielle's love for singing. I'm so proud of her and lucky to be her teacher."

Middle and Elementary Level

-- Studio Arts (TIE): Adrian Ducut, American Canyon Middle School, eighth grade

Jenifer Leahy counts herself fortunate to have had Adrian as a student for all three of his middle school years. "During this time, his growth in creativity and skill has blossomed into mood-driven works of art- each telling a different story with various materials. I'm very impressed with his skill set," Leahy said. "Adrian is a pleasure to have in class."

-- Studio Arts (TIE): Malina Viruet, Silverado Middle School, seventh grade

Malina's teacher Julia Zmed, describes her student as "a meditative and thoughtful artist who works diligently to hone her skill set in all art mediums," who challenges herself with her subjects. "Frustration never slows her," says Zmed. "But (it) motivates her to figure out the solution and move forward with grace, persistence, and inevitable growth."

-- Studio Art (TIE): Mauricio De Haro De Reza, Bel Aire Park Magnet School, fourth grade

Tere Charney, Mauricio's art teacher, is in awe of this young talent. "He is focused and creative beyond his years with artistic ability and lovely humility." His work is always carefully composed, with a bold, imaginative flair.

-- Performance/Digital Art : Maria Silva Nascimento, Phillips Magnet, fifth grade

Teacher Jennifer Veveiros wrote that after reading multiple texts (both positive and negative) about the American experience, Maria wrote a poem describing her perspective of America. She dedicates it "to all the people who are not given freedom in our country, including immigrants, women, people with disabilities, and people of color."

With a powerful performance and slide show, Maria expressed her hope for change in our country. "Maria is "such a leader that one day I am sure she will help make that change," Veveiros said.

-- Studio Art (tie): Mario Garcia Mendoza, Phillips Magnet, fourth grade

After learning about the surrealist artist Rene Magritte, Mario completed his project with "care… while also incorporating the artistic techniques of perspective, shading, balance, and blending with the art medium of pastels," says teacher Shauna Kadel. "His personality always shines through in whatever he creates."

These monthly awards will culminate in a scholarship ceremony at the di Rosa Preserve on June 8.

The Arts Council Napa Valley Education Alliance are now accepting final nominations for May, at the college, high school, middle school and elementary levels from visual and performing arts teachers throughout the county. Visit the Arts Council Napa Valley website for more information and access to the nomination form. Nominations are due by May 20.

