Whether it expresses his take on music icon Bob Dylan, characters for the Ascension game or depicts the animals from the Chinese zodiac, Eric Sabee’s detailed work gets attention.
Sabee introduces his own personality and style, with a nod to humor, into art that celebrates the strange and peculiar. The 45-year-old fantasy and science fiction illustrator and game concept designer has become known for his unique use of scratchboard.
Sabee’s mixed media work on scratchboard is on exhibit at the Napa County Library this month.
Scratchboard, also known as scraperboard, is a black and white drawing medium. The board is stiff cardboard or panel with a thin coating of fine clay covered by a layer of India ink. White lines can be scratched through the ink.
“You create the light in the drawing with scratchboard,” Sabee said. “Instead of drawing the lines and the shadow in, I carve out the light.”
Sabee, a full-time graphic artist with Bergin Screen Printing and Etching, is a husband and father of two children, who does fine art in his home studio in his free time.
Sabee’s entrance into the world of art came early. Born in Wisconsin, he was painting and drawing before the age of 4.
Realizing their son’s talent, his parents sent him to study art at the Chicago Art Institute when he was 16. A year later, he attended Savannah College of Art and Design and received his Bachelor of Fine Art from Rhode Island School of Design. He received the Orth Award for Individual Excellence in Illustration.
After graduating, Sabee lived in Boston where he was “trying to break into illustration and was getting nowhere.”
“I was frustrated,” he said. “Someone convinced me to start painting scenes of Boston. I wanted to emulate Van Gogh so there was a lot of big expressive marks, bright colors.”
In Boston, he showed his work at Newberry Street, The Children’s Museum and Boston City Hall.
One of the people who liked Sabee’s oil landscape paintings was Justin Gary. Later, when Gary designed the game Ascension, he chose Sabee as the artist. Sabee has done hundreds of illustrations for the game using scratchboard with Photoshop techniques over the last eight years.
Ascension is a deck-building card game created by Stone Blade Entertainment, originally known as Gary Games.
Though his strongest classical influences have been the German Renaissance engraver Albrecht Duer and Van Gogh, Sabee said it was the influence of comic books, movies and anime that inspired him to become an artist.
“I like to do things based on fantasy, things that are off the wall,” he said.
Several mixed media scratchboard pieces at the library celebrate the Chinee zodiac with the signs of the lunar calendar. In these, Sabee said he combined his love of drawing animals with his fascination for Chinese mythology.
He is also fascinated with Norse mythology and characters from the epic Scandinavian tales of “fantasy filled with comedy and heroic adventure” find their way into his work.
Sabee, who is half Norwegian and half Swedish joked that his illustration of the legendary heroes might be “channeling some of his Viking ancestry” into his art.
His last name, Sabee, means “sea home” in Norwegian,” he said.
Besides his fantasy art, Sabee’s subject matter in his 23 pieces at the library include Northern California scenes, a latticed landscape and more.
Sabee finds working on art so “exciting” and yet also “relaxing” that he loses track of time when he is creating and doesn’t stop without an outside force. “I have to set a timer,” he said with a laugh.
“There is something about doing art that releases something in your brain,” he said. “I feel more centered afterward.”
Over the years, Sabee has found a way to express his creativity in many ways. He has worked on children’s books, magazines and animation. At one time, Sabee who, comes from a family of engineers, designed playgrounds.
“No matter what the endeavor, I’ve shared my creativity and enthusiasm with of the goal of making the exciting, the wonderful and the unique come to life,” he said.
At this stage of life, he appreciates the opportunities that have come his way to pursue both his fine art and the art he does commercially.
“It is amazing how much art is on bottles and in magazines,” he said. “Everywhere we look, there is a picture of something.”
Art in the Library is sponsored by Friends of the Library Foundation. The public is welcome to view the art and met the artists who give a talk about their work, process and inspiration. A jury of local artists, a library commissioner and Art in the Library coordinator Stephania Pramuk view all entries and make blind selections for the year.