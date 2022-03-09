Art at the Napa Library: 'Sometimes It's Bright'

This month, the walls of the Napa Library are lined with the original watercolor illustrations of “Sometimes It’s Bright,” a children’s book written and illustrated by Annie Ruygt.

“Sometimes It’s Bright,” published by Boyds Mills & Kane in 2021, was written for children ages 4 to 8, yet it can also be appreciated by art lovers who enjoy reading to children. Through the eyes of a little girl named Ronan, this delightful book explores how being our most creative selves brings joy to us and to the world.

At the beginning of the book, Ronan, who is walking through a city with her mother, sees only a blue color pallet but then she begins noticing things such as a “sparkling brightness flowing in the notes of a street musician” and more.

Curious about what makes this brightness, Ronan finds that the magic of the world can be found inside herself through her own creativity. As she discovers this, more and more color splashes appear in her environment. The rhythmic storytelling and the beautiful illustrations make this a bright and joyful book.

Ruygt, who grew up in Napa and lived here until age 20, frequently comes back to visit her parents who still live here. Though she has traveled extensively and lived in New York City and now lives in Northern California, she feels a special connection to the place where her childhood was filled with singing in plays, twirling batons and drawing with the support of encouraging teachers.

“I love the Napa library. Exhibiting here is more special than any other art exhibit that I’ve been a part of,” Ruygt said, during an interview at the library last week after hanging her art.

“This is a dream of mine that’s finally come true,” she said. “Since I was a kid, I’ve loved looking at the art that was exhibited each month around the Napa Library.”

Though her book was published nearly a year ago, this is her first in-person event since the book came out during the pandemic.

“I look forward to sharing ‘Sometimes It’s Bright’ and celebrating creativity with my community,” she said.

Ruygt’s earliest artistic influences were Leonardo da Vinci and “all the Impressionists.”

Later on, in high school, she was influenced by Mary Grand Pre, who did illustrations for the Harry Potter books.

“I love Mary Grand Pre’s work,” Ruygt said. “Her picture books beyond the Harry Potter books are amazing. She was a huge inspiration for me.”

Another contemporary influence is the Australian artist and filmmaker, Shaun Tan, who won an Academy Award for “The Lost Thing,” a 2011 animated film adaptation of a 2000 picture book he wrote and illustrated.

Ruygt is currently working on her next book about a little girl who gets sick right before her big performance. Before she had a publisher Ruygt self-published a number of her illustrated books.

When she isn’t illustrating and writing books Ruygt does branding and imaging projects for various tech companies to “create a gorgeous world for their customers.”

About six years ago, Ruygt and tarot card reader and writer Carrie Mallon collaborated to launch “The Spacious Tarot.” The deck features Ruygt’s earthy, nature-based illustrations, as well as more mystical and cosmic elements. The cards have provided a steady stream of income which allows Ruygt to focus on creating books for children.

“I’m at a point now where I don’t have to worry about the next paycheck. If a book project comes along, I can do it because books don’t pay much,” she said. “I do it for the love of books.”

“The reward (for me) is making something and being able to share it. It is not about the money,” she continued. “I need to make money, but it is about putting it out there and having something people can experience. I love books. I love murals – things that can be a little more tangible.”

Ruygt painted the mural at the entrance of Pueblo Vista Elementary School. She also created an interactive mural at West Park Elementary School which has this message: “Stand here and think about someone you love.”

Opening reception at the Napa Library for this Ruygt’s exhibit is scheduled for Friday, Mar. 11 from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m.

If children are present, she will have coloring pages and special activities for them. In addition, Napa Bookmine will be there with copies of her book for sale and Ruygt will be available to sign them. Attendance is limited to 40 people, and registration through Eventbrite is required. annieruygt.eventbrite.com.

Wearing masks is not required but recommended. Wine and food will not be served at the reception.

To see more of Annie Ruygt’s art go to annieruygtillustration.com.