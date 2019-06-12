Jessel Gallery hosts Ms. Debbie’s summer Art Day Camp for kids ages 6-18 from 9:30 a.m. to noon on July 8 to 12.
Students will experience working with many types of media and technique, including drawing, watercolor painting, acrylic painting on canvas, scratch art, print making, silk screening, mosaics, clay sculpture, cartooning and more.
Students will have the opportunity to learn composition, color theory, the elements of art, and more.
The fee is $175 per student with 20 percent off for siblings. All supplies are included.
For more information, call 30 -922-4224 or email artwithmsdebbie@gmail.com.
Jessel Gallery is at 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa.