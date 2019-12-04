Napa Valley Museum Yountville has three upcoming events featuring Oscar Aguilar Olea in connection with the current exhibitions of his work: “Oscar Aguilar Olea: La Esencia de la Mujer” and “The Artist’s Studio,” on display in the Spotlight and History Galleries through Dec. 29.
The artist will teach two classes over three days, Dec. 12-14, on life drawing and his egg tempera painting technique. He will also conduct a tour of his exhibitions at a “Meet the Artist” event on Dec. 14.
Life Drawing Class
- , with live model, Dec. 12 and 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. taught by Olea are $90 per person for a series of two three-hour classes. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com. More information at napavalleymuseum.org
- Dec. 13, 4:30—7:30 p.m.: Painting Technique: Egg Tempera Class with Olea. He teaches the Egg Tempera technique he uses to create the glowing dimensional paintings currently on exhibition at the museum.
Egg Tempura Class,
- Friday, Dec. 13, 4:30 -7:30 p.m. at the Napa Valley Museum Yountville. Tickets are $100 per person.
- By following Cennino Cennini’s, “The book of art” from the 1300s, you will reproduce on a wooden panel using the ancient technique of “egg tempera”, a beautiful head from the famous Florentine frescos (Massacio, Piero de la Francesca, Fray Angelico and others)
- Meet the Artist—Oscar Aguilar Olea, Dec. 14, 1:30-3 p.m.. He takes you through a tour of two exhibitions featuring his work: Oscar Aguilar Olea: La Esencia de la Mujer and The Artist’s Studio. Learn more about the tools, techniques, inspirations and artistry of this Napa Valley artist. The tour is free with museum admission.
Olea is an expressionist figurative painter, sculptor, and print maker from Guanajuato, Mexico. His signature techniques include using different types of egg tempera paints, painting on oversized burlap canvas, and using paints and charcoals made by the artist from organic materials grown here in the Napa Valley.
The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Museum admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for youth 6-17 and free for museum members, children under 5, residents of the California Veterans Home and active duty military.