Art Garfunkel performs at the Uptown Theatre at 8 p.m.on Sunday, May 12.
Blessed with what the New York Times described as a “beautiful countertenor,” Garfunkel was originally revered for his songs and albums produced with Paul Simon. Their greatest hits collection, which includes “Mrs. Robinson,” “Scarborough Fair,” “The Sound Of Silence,” “The Boxer” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” is one of the biggest selling albums ever.
He has gone on to a successful film career, published a book of poetry and released 12 solo albums. In late 2017 he released an autobiography, What Is It All But Luminous: Notes From An Underground Man (Alfred A. Knopf).
Tickets are $60-$100. For details, visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.