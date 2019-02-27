The Uptown Theatre has announced that Art Garfunkel will return on Sunday, May 12. Tickets go on sale at noon on March 1. The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m.
Garfunkel was originally revered for his Grammy-winning, chart-topping songs and albums produce with Paul Simon. Their greatest hits collection, which includes “Mrs. Robinson,” “Scarborough Fair,” “The Sound Of Silence,” “The Boxer” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” among others, is one of the biggest selling albums ever.
He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree at Columbia College, majoring in art history; later he earned his Masters degree in architecture at Columbia University. He lives in New York City with his wife Kim. An avid reader, has chronicled every book he’s read since June 1968 on his website–-1,246 in all.
Blessed with what the New York Times described as a “beautiful countertenor,” Garfunkel has also enjoyed a successful film career, published a book of poetry and released 12 solo albums, the most recent being "Some Enchanted Evening" in 2007. In late 2017, he released an autobiography, "What Is It All But Luminous: Notes From An Underground Man" (Alfred A. Knopf).
After Simon & Garfunkel parted ways in 1970, he landed several major film roles, including “Carnal Knowledge” opposite Jack Nicholson), “Catch 22” and Nicholas Roeg’s “Bad Timing/A Sensual Obsession.” His solo debut "Angel Clare" yielded the top 10 hit “All I Know.”
He was also busy as a husband and father to his two sons, James, now 27, and Beau Daniel, 12.
The late 1980s brought two new challenges for Garfunkel: he published "Still Water" a collection of poetry in ‘89, and began a trek across America on foot.
“Taking on the fear and vulnerability of a live show keeps you vital,” he said. “I’m a singer trying to get away with a lucky job. I try to soothe, to lift … That’s my life.”