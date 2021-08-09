Art in the Library: 'A Conversation with Paper' from a global artist

His personal and expressionistic art is influenced by his extensive travels to other countries and exposure their cultures. Prior to the pandemic, Huth and his wife had been volunteering to help street children in Cambodia, India and Thailand where he held children’s workshops.

In 2000 he started going to Asia every year and sketched as he traveled.

“Every culture has something to give,” he said.

In addition to his travels, Huth has lived for long periods of time in Israel, North Africa, Turkey and Asia. Much of his work involves things that are happening in other cultures as well as the destruction and renewal of civilization.

“The role of the artist is to fulfill the human expression of the time in which we live,” he said.

“My work deals with the human condition and my own life experiences – the birth of my children, the birth of my first grandchild, the death of my parents, 911, the things going on around me.”

Huth became involved with collage in 1989 when surgeries made it difficult for him to do his large “construction paintings” and three-dimensional pieces that combine the effects of painting and sculpture.