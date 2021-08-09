Art in the Library: 'A Conversation with Paper' from a global artist

From his Forestville art studio Gerald Huth creates paintings, sculptures and collages that have been shown in galleries around the globe and can be found in fine art collections in the United States, Austria, Germany, South Korea and England.
Some of Huth’s collage work can be seen this month at the Napa Library. His mixed media collage exhibit, “A Conversation with Paper” showcases 29 works made from papers he found around the world on his travels.
As part of the Arts In The Library program a reception and an artist talk are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 13, from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. at the Napa Library. As a precaution measure for an indoor event guests need to preregister at www.eventbrite.com/e/art-in-the-library-gerald-huth-registration) If it is necessary to cancel because of COVID, those who have registered will be notified.
Food and wine will not be served at this reception. However, water and juice will be available, according to Napa Library associate Refugio Rivera.
Art and life
During an interview at the library earlier this week Huth talked about influences in his life and art.
Born in 1949, Huth is the son of Jewish parents who “got out of Germany just before things went bad in 1933.” His parents lived in Paris until 1936, then moved to Switzerland before coming to the United States in 1946.
Huth’s parents lived in New York where his father worked for the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), a United Nations agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.
“My dad always told me that it is very easy to lose what you have,” Huth said. “He told me the important thing was to make someone’s life better.”
Growing up in a “multicultural family” with a father who spoke 19 languages Huth is fluent in five languages.
Huth graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1970 and deepened his focus on art and architecture at Ecole des Beaux Arts d’Avignon in France and later The Art Students’ League of New York.
While studying the works of famous artists, he was most strongly influenced by Vincent van Gogh, Paul Cezanne, Henry Moore, Auguste Rodin and Francis Bacon.
“I was influenced by all artists who challenged what was being done (in their time) and championed humanity,” Huth said.
“A more modern artist I was influenced by is Anselen Kiefer. He was the first German artist to deal with what they did at the Holocaust.”
At the beginning of his art career in the mid 1970s Huth traveled through Europe and Asia – even backpacking to places like Afghanistan.
His personal and expressionistic art is influenced by his extensive travels to other countries and exposure their cultures. Prior to the pandemic, Huth and his wife had been volunteering to help street children in Cambodia, India and Thailand where he held children’s workshops.
In 2000 he started going to Asia every year and sketched as he traveled.
“Every culture has something to give,” he said.
In addition to his travels, Huth has lived for long periods of time in Israel, North Africa, Turkey and Asia. Much of his work involves things that are happening in other cultures as well as the destruction and renewal of civilization.
“The role of the artist is to fulfill the human expression of the time in which we live,” he said.
“My work deals with the human condition and my own life experiences – the birth of my children, the birth of my first grandchild, the death of my parents, 911, the things going on around me.”
Huth became involved with collage in 1989 when surgeries made it difficult for him to do his large “construction paintings” and three-dimensional pieces that combine the effects of painting and sculpture.
He shares his impressions and feelings through mixed media collages, collage paintings, and collage sculptures by combining different papers and a variety of drawing techniques.
“Collage is very spontaneous and intuitive,” he said. “It springs from your natural feelings.”
“Each one is paper, a little charcoal, a little pastel,” he said, gesturing to his art on the library wall.”
“Some of these were made in 2020 -- a demanding year,” he continued. “How do we keep our humanity now?”
“How do I, as an artist, express feelings in a time like this? I can’t paint pretty landscapes when 4,000 people a day are dying,” he said. “I want to express not just despair but hope that things will get better.”
In his “Sheltering in Place,” series, he expressed those feelings through oil paintings such as “Ode To The Forgotten,” “Protect Your Heart” and “Song of Hope.”
Many of the 11 paintings in that series feature the human form.
“Since the time of the early Greeks, the human figure has been one of the main forms that artists take to express their feelings toward humanity,” Huth said.
Huth welcomes visitors to see his work at his studio, a large converted barn, during Sonoma County’s Art Trails. A gallery, adjoining his studio showcases his work in many different media – construction paintings, sculptures, collages, pastels, drawings and woodblock prints.
Sonoma County Art Trails Open Studios takes place the last two weekends of September with 121 juried professional artists participating. Huth’s open studio is located at 5895 Anderson Road in Forestville.
Huth has participated in Sonoma County’s Art Trails for three decades.
