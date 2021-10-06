Art in the Library: Art in the wild: John Comisky's nature photography is highlighted at the Napa library

Those who see the photographs of John Comisky, can momentarily enter into places within the natural world that are seldom seen and, while doing so, develop a deeper appreciation for the animals who share the planet with us.
To obtain these photos Comisky has experienced a tsunami in Antarctica, braved finger-length thorns in Africa to get a close-up of a leopard, traveled to islands, gone underwater and traveled to many countries.
Twenty-three of his remarkable photos can be seen at the Napa Library during the month of October.
Although Comisky is president of Wildlife Rescue Center of Napa County and often shows photos of local wildlife, most of these photos in this exhibit were taken from faraway places.
Among the photos are Comisky’s “Whale Tail 2,” which won the Spring 2021 Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual photo contest in the Natural World category. Out of 45,000 photos entered in the contest, only eight received awards.
Behind his photos are stories – some terrifying, others sublime, a few comical.
On an expedition to Antarctica, as his small group was leaving the ship for a shore landing, they were given a warning of what to do in the “unlikely event” of a tsunami. While on the beach Comisky heard a sound “like a rifle being shot that was followed by more sounds like that.”
“All of a sudden, there is this loud booming crash,” he said. “People on the beach began to run to get up to a high elevation for safety. There was a penguin paralleling me who was also running.”
Once out of danger, Comisky could see chunks of ice from five to 1,000 pounds coming in as he looked down at the ocean below.
“If anyone was still on the beach, they wouldn’t have had a chance,” he said.
Another frightening experience occurred with whales.
“We were watching the whales. They’d let out a breath of air as they were coming up that looked like a ring, and then the whale would come up out of that ring,” he said. “I’m watching this one pair. Every time they’d dive and come back up; they were getting closer to the Zodiac.”
“We thought they’d come up under us and we’d be tossed into the 29 degree water,” he continued. “This particular whale apparently looked up and saw our shadow so moved. We all breathed a sigh of relief.”
On another day, they spotted what looked like 12 humpback whales in a bay. Getting closer, they discovered that there were 250 whales. Overjoyed at his good luck, Comisky took more than 350 pictures during the two and a half hours they were there.
One can almost feel the chill of the ice and the movement of the penguins rushing forward to dive into the ocean in his “King of the Berg” photo.
“When you go to the Antarctic Circle you encounter penguins and you fall in love with them,” Comisky said. “These gentoo penguins like to play. They find a piece of ice and they play King of the Mountain.”
“The penguin attempting to be the king in this photo was rushing at the others. The ultimate goal is to be the last penguin on the ice. The other penguins keep coming after the king,” he continued. “It’s fun to watch.”
One of Comisky’s favorite photos was taken in Africa of a leopard.
“Leopards are difficult to get a photo of,” he said. “Word had gotten out that a partially eaten impala had been spotted in a tree. I knew that the only thing that could get an impala into a tree was a leopard. I knew the leopard would come back for it.”
As expected, the leopard came back to the tree.
“After he finished his meal, this leopard came down from the tree and started to walk. We followed him in the game vehicle,” Comisky said. “The thorns on the bushes were as long as your fingernails. The game people drove over these thorns and you could hear them like fingernails scaping a blackboard. Those thorns could have shredded us. “
One of his photos of local wildlife in this exhibit shows a great horned baby owl that was rescued by Napa Wildlife Rescue and after recovery, returned to its mother.
“Whenever we can, we give the baby raptors back to the parents -- but first we have to find the parents,” Comisky said
To return the baby owl in Comisky’s “Home” photo, the wildlife volunteers had to climb up a tree and place it there and then put a recording of baby horned owl sounds beneath the tree.
The next day when they climbed back up the tree to check on it there had been “no action” from the mother so the volunteers fed the baby owl. By the second day the mother owl had reunited with her baby.
Whether he is getting close to wildlife in countries around the world or waiting in local wetlands for hours for a golden eagle to return to its nest, Comisky devotes countless hours to his art and takes hundreds of pictures a week.
He has found that photographing wildlife is more challenging than landscape photography and requires longer lenses. He uses Canon 5D Mark 3 and Canon R5.
“Wildlife doesn’t want to be around humans so moves away,” he said. “You have to learn how to track them, move the camera with them.”
“My photos are meant to deepen the perception of the beauty of the animals – to strengthen our connection to them,” Comisky said. “People need to care.”
Recently members of Leadership Napa Valley’s Class of 33 completed a “dream project” for Napa Wildlife Rescue: the ability to grow and harvest food for recuperating wildlife at their new permanent clinic and residence.
“We’re looking for volunteers, and donors,” Comisky said. “Because of the pandemic Napa Wildlife Rescue has lost some of its volunteers while the need for recuperating wildlife has gone up 27 percent.”
Besides his show at the library this month, Comisky has a photo exhibit focused on Napa wildlife at St. Supery Winery adjacent to their “Everyday Heroes” show.
As part of the Arts in the Library program, a reception with an artist talk is scheduled for Friday, Oct 8 from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. at the Napa Library. As a precautionary measure for an indoor event, guests need to preregister at johncomisky.eventbrite.com. If it is necessary to cancel because of COVID, those who have registered will be notified.
Food and wine will not be served at this reception. However, water and juice will be available.
More information about Comisky’s photography is at www.johncomiskyphoto.com. To learn more about Napa Wildlife Rescue, go to www.napawildliferescue.org.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months!
