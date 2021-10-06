Art in the Library: Art in the wild: John Comisky's nature photography is highlighted at the Napa library

“All of a sudden, there is this loud booming crash,” he said. “People on the beach began to run to get up to a high elevation for safety. There was a penguin paralleling me who was also running.”

Once out of danger, Comisky could see chunks of ice from five to 1,000 pounds coming in as he looked down at the ocean below.

“If anyone was still on the beach, they wouldn’t have had a chance,” he said.

Another frightening experience occurred with whales.

“We were watching the whales. They’d let out a breath of air as they were coming up that looked like a ring, and then the whale would come up out of that ring,” he said. “I’m watching this one pair. Every time they’d dive and come back up; they were getting closer to the Zodiac.”

“We thought they’d come up under us and we’d be tossed into the 29 degree water,” he continued. “This particular whale apparently looked up and saw our shadow so moved. We all breathed a sigh of relief.”

On another day, they spotted what looked like 12 humpback whales in a bay. Getting closer, they discovered that there were 250 whales. Overjoyed at his good luck, Comisky took more than 350 pictures during the two and a half hours they were there.