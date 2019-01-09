If you’d like to discover how the words “Journey, Imagine, Nest, Power, Symbolism, Ekphrastic and Enduring” are related, this month's Napa Main Library exhibit, “Art Inspired By Words,” can explain.
The seven words were the impetus for ArtDivas current mixed-media show.
ArtDivas are eight artists from Solano County who formed a collage collective 15 years ago to “explore the spirit of creativity” by working individually and collaborative to create richly textured mixed-media works of art.
They are women with diverse backgrounds, influenced by decades of active involvement in the visual arts. Their work, which has frequently been exhibited over the years, reflects the beauty and spontaneity of textured mixed-media assemblage and collage.
This is the second time ArtDivas has exhibited their work at the library.
A wine and hors d’oeuvres reception for the exhibit is Friday, Jan. 11 from 6-7:30 p.m. An art talk is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
During the art talk, ArtDivas will share information about the history of their collage collective and the work they create.
Throughout the reception, Jennifer Knell, a folk and rock musician, will play guitar and sing. Knell works at the Napa Main Library as a children’s librarian.
A self-published book, also titled “Art Inspired By Words,” will be available for sale at the reception.
The book was the result of an “adventure” ArtDivas embarked upon in 2017, where each member revealed a single word at their monthly meeting. The work was created in response to each word during a 4- to 5-week period. The media and platforms used by each artist was an individual choice.
Each artist presented her “themed” work techniques, inspirations, difficulties and newly acquired skills at their regular meetings.
At the conclusion of the project, the ArtDivas published their book, exhibiting their completed work as well as that of four additional artists they invited to participate.
Each chapter is dedicated to the specific word and the art inspired by that word, according to ArtDiva Brigitte Sukeforth, a collage artist and graphic designer of quilt patterns.
It has been fascinating to see the variety in how each artist conveyed her impression of a word, Sukeforth said.
For example, inspired by the word “nest,” one artist visualized an actual bird’s nest, another thought of the front of a home and someone else envisioned what happens inside a home. They all used various medians and materials to depict what they visualized.
“We were very excited about having our work selected for the library,” Sukeforth said. “We’ve exhibited here before in the early 2000s.”
ArtDivas collective was founded during the summer of 2004 by three women: retired educator Ann Jacobs, who works as a painter on canvas, paper and fiber; Anna Maria Sablan, a graphic designer and owner of Anagrafx Advertising, who is a photographer, collage and computer artist; and by Sukeforth.
By that autumn, five additional artists joined the newly-formed collective. They are:
--Cheri Henry-Carey, an illustrator and painter;
--Annie Johnson, a painter who works in mixed media;
--Janet Manalo, a web designer working in digital photography, textiles and acrylics;
--Jan Radesky, who owns her own greeting card company and creates watercolor, assemblage and fabric;
-- Robin Rossi, a printmaker and three-dimensional artist.
Members of the collective have expanded their personal collage work to include assemblage and installation projects.
Within two years of forming, ArtDivas had created “Unpuzzling the Tangram,” an exhibit that traveled to four venues; painted a 20-foot mural that was sold to benefit a local arts advocacy group, received a grant from the city of Fairfield for their “Maps and Messages: An Artful Journey” exhibition; and exhibited “Visual Harmony” at the Performing Arts Center in Fairfield.
Over the ensuing years, the group has continued to “explore the creative process we call art” and to exhibit their work in dozens of shows.
“We are a diverse group – all from different walks of life,” Sukeforth said. “Our monthly meetings are friendly, we talk a little bit – not always about art – we talk about our families and our life. We usually finish by going to lunch together.”
“At the time we got into collage, it wasn’t as popular as it has become,” Sukeforth said. “We have done collaborative pieces together at times when we meet but mostly our meetings are a business meeting with socializing and planning for a show.”
“In the beginning we met at each other’s homes,” she added. “Now we meet at a historic building, the Lawler House.”
How do ArtDivas want people to react after viewing their “Art Inspired by Words” exhibit at the library?
“We’d like people to maybe ask themselves a question,” Sukeforth said. “If they heard or saw one of those words, what would they think of if they were making art from that word?”
Art in the Library is sponsored by Friends of the Library Foundation. The public is welcome to view the art and “meet the artists who will give a talk about their work, process and inspiration.
A jury of local artists, a library commissioner and art in the library coordinator Stephania Pramuk view all entries and make selections for the year. The judging is blind, without identifying factors that could identify the artist.