Art in the Library: Eight artists, eclectic art at the Napa library

The beautiful and eclectic art that can be seen at the Napa library this month is a group show created by eight Art Association Napa Valley artists.

Well worth seeing, the watercolors, acrylics, oils, and alcohol ink paintings and photographs in this exhibit please the eye and offer insight into the world of these talented and productive artists.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Diane Slade’s art reflects her belief that we live in a “truly magical world.” Through her acrylic paintings, which are inspired by nature, memories, myth, and imagination, she conveys her passion for the preservation of open space as an essential component to a healthy community.

Her popular series, “One Hundred Aspects Of Cat,” was developed in response to a “charming and opinionated tuxedo cat” who appeared after retirement to help her through the transition. Her recent work focuses on birds and the ever-changing landscape observed while walking trails in the restored wetlands and hills of Napa County.

Alan Luke Vaughn, who has a background as a printmaker and as a scientific illustrator specializing in geology, incorporates well-honed skills into his art.

He uses acrylic mediums on wood and metal to share his dreams, emotions, and the physical observations he has noticed from his travels. His visual vocabulary includes odd shapes, unique textures, irregular surfaces and multiple layers, which playfully integrate and materialize for the observer as a visual puzzle to enjoy.

Janice Peterson, who has been in numerous solo and groups exhibits, enjoys painting with acrylics, drawing with graphite and charcoals, and working with a mixed media of photograph and acrylic.

Her first artistic influence was her father who owned a print shop in Redding, California. While growing up she worked in his print shop as a graphic artist.

Peterson was inspired by other artists including the late John William Waterhouse “because of his romantic narratives derived from Greek mythology” and Bev Doolittle because of “her ingenious creative nature and illustrative style.”

Over the years she has developed an artistic style that is undeniable with a strong sense of structure and detail, bold expression in vibrant colors and a playful exaggeration of textures and perspective.

Susan Segal’s striking photos are the outgrowth of more than 30 years of experience as a professional photographer whose photographs have appeared as billboards, book covers, corporate brochures, and in national and international advertising campaigns.

Leaving the advertising world behind a few years ago to pursue fine art photography Segal has been influenced by the works of Guy Bourdin, Irving Penn, as well as the surrealist painter Rene Magritte.

The inspiration for her captivating black and white photograph “Phantom with Cezanne & Chagall,” in the library exhibit came from the play “Phantom of the Opera.”

“The man in the photo, Eddie Jackson, was a model and dancer in Los Angeles where we both lived,” Segal said. “Those are his Borzoi dogs Cezanne & Chagall.”

“Eddie and I worked on quite a few commercial photo projects together,” she continued “This particular photoshoot was a personal project we wanted to do together. There are photos from this photoshoot of him unmasked as well.”

“As I recall, I found the mask at a party store and asked Eddie if he would be interested in collaborating on this idea I had with his dogs. He came up with the Victorian clothes and accessories that he wore,” Segal said. “He became a personal friend who unfortunately is no longer with us.”

Ann Nunziata is a self-taught artist concentrating on art after a career in research and development at Apple Computer. Formerly trained as an electrical engineer, she received her professional degrees from Stanford University.

Her watercolors emphasize texture and alternative surfaces and her artwork often focuses on bringing vanishing wildlife and places to the awareness of others. She aims to create endearing images that help people feel connected to their surroundings.

In 2018 she had a solo show of her watercolor batik birds in the Napa library. Last year, her watercolor batik birds were selected to be displayed for the Downtown Napa Utility Box art project.

In addition, Nunziata said she was recently contacted by Ottocast to record an audio track that will soon become part of an art walk that the public can call up on their smartphones.

Lis MacDonald, known for her land and seascapes and urban scenes, has been a water media artist for more than 25 years. For the last three years, she has been experimenting with alcohol inks and a more impressionistic style.

Primarily self-taught, she has always taken workshops from well-known artists as well as college courses on color theory, drawing and painting. During the pandemic, she has continued watercolor classes and workshops through Zoom.

MacDonald had a solo show at the Napa library in 2018 that included her alcohol ink paintings as well as her dog portraits. She was chosen as artist of the year twice for AANV and her painting “Foggy, Rainy San Francisco” was selected into the California Watercolor Association National Show in 2021.

Terri Carter of Terri Carter Design has created in many mediums but she is currently passionate about alcohol ink art. By layering the inks, and by using various techniques, she creates a feeling of depth and flow.

Carter appreciates the unique unpredictability of the alcohol ink and the intense focus and patience working with them requires.

Mary Atman’s masterful paintings capture attention with dynamic color which she applies with broad, loose, expressive brush strokes.

Her work encompasses a wide range of subject matter. For this month’s exhibit, she used acrylic paint with the exception of her painting, “Bewildered,” which was done in oils. Atman preferred working with traditional oil paint for 20 years but shortly before the pandemic, she switched to acrylics. She has also been using other mediums such as watercolor and alcohol ink.

Atman has been serving on the Board of Directors for AANA since 2005 and is currently its treasurer. In addition, she is an exhibiting artist at AANA’s “Art Gallery Napa Valley,” 1307 First St. in Napa.