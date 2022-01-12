Art in the Library: Marissa Carlisle finds inspiration for tough times

Marissa Carlisle’s current exhibit at the Napa Valley Library is a departure from her usual work. Instead of the photographic images, one might expect from a woman who has been a professional photographer for 38 years, the mixed media sketches in this show reveal a previously unexplored dimension to this versatile artist.

The whimsical collection of colorful sketches hanging from the library walls were created over the last two years as Carlisle practiced visual journaling in her sketchbook — something new for her. The pieces hanging in the exhibit are photographs from her sketchbook with watercolors and photo apps used for the finishing touches.

Carlisle was inspired to begin sketching after immersing herself with art that resonated with her.

To keep her spirits up when the pandemic began Carlisle pulled out art that she and her husband, retired pediatric physician and sculptor Lorenzo Mills, had collected over the years.

The paintings that “brought the most joy” were those of Graciela Rodo Boulanger, a Bolivian artist now living in France, noted for her stylized artwork featuring round-faced children.

“Boulanger is my inspiration,” Carlisle said. “In 1979, UNICEF designated her official artist for the International Year of the Child poster. I started just looking at her pictures. I found comfort in the upbeat style and sweetness of her depiction of innocence.”

Spending a great deal of time with Boulanger’s paintings, Carlisle decided to try drawing in a similar way.

“I drew looking at her paintings,” she said. “I started in pencil so I could erase. After a few months I used pens.”

“I settled into a special quiet study corner with pencil, eraser, ruler, compass, watercolors, and open notebook,” Carlisle said. “With the smooth glide of the gel pen and an assortment of colors, I explored time in my imaginings as if it no longer had limits.”

Influenced by Boulanger’s playful art, Carlisle soon developed her own style — infused with humor - and began chronicling the couple’s daily life, meaningful people, places and events happening in the world.

Sketching family and friends she was missing during the pandemic-induced isolation made her feel closer to them.

“It (sketching) has been a form of expressionism, a manner of meditation, if you will, to steady myself amidst unprecedented world angst, pandemic suffering, obvious inequities and political hardships for our democracy,” Carlisle said.

At this point, Carlisle has done 400 sketches, which she “whittled down” to 60 for the library show.

“These depict the initial innocence of what we didn’t know about Covid in the early days,” Carlisle said during an interview last week as she pointed to a group of sketches near the entrance of the library.

Conveying lightheartedness in spite of the seriousness of the pandemic, these sketches show the couple’s first holiday alone, away from their grandchildren and other loved ones.

One sketch shows the couple dressed up sitting in front of a fire. Another shows them dancing. The art that reveals the message, “Better Luck Next Year! Ho! Ho! Ho!” perhaps best suggests the idea they had at the time that the pandemic wouldn’t last long.

One of her most charming sketches depicts her friends, the Chadettes, “my besties,” jumping rope.

A group of sketches with desert images, done while she and her husband were in the Utah desert, has a mosaic appearance.

“We took a trip to the desert knowing that it would be an empty space and we’d be Covid safe but I didn’t take any art supplies with me so, without any supplies, I just ad-libbed and adjusted to a different style with colored pencils and oil pastels that I borrowed,” Carlisle said.

A sketch with acrobats called “Chaos” depicts Carlisle’s attempt to epitomize finding balance during these turbulent times.

Carlisle’s political sketches include some thought-provoking and educational elements delivered with a talented hand, charm and humor.

Growing up in a creative atmosphere, where the walls of her home were covered in art and her mother was a musician, Carlisle was encouraged to be creative. She remembers going under the piano at a young age when her mother played and sang.

“I grew up with a grand piano in my home and my mom sang with perfect pitch. My parents started me on violin. I was not meant for it, to put it mildly,” Carlisle said with a self-deprecating chuckle.

She was also given piano lessons and plays privately but never reached her mother’s level.

What Carlisle did excel at was photography, which she fell in love with as a teenager, spending hours learning studio lighting, darkroom processing, and printing.

Carlisle’s background in photography contributed to the work in her current exhibit by honing the way she sees, her skills of editing and merging and juxtaposing images to mixed media sketches.

Though Carlisle is finding fulfillment in sketching, she will always be passionate about photography and grateful for the role it has played in her life.

“Photography is a visual language, not just the mimicry of what one sees, but a platform for creating intimate insight into what can be seen,” she said. “I have been fortunate to make a living immersed in a career that combined visual interpretations of an event with the pleasure of the inherent social interaction.”

Like her husband, Lorenzo Mills, whose sculpture “2050,” created to raise awareness of global warming, currently in the prestigious Rosemary Beach Sculpture Exhibition, Carlisle is devoted to improving the quality of life in the world.

Over the years her efforts have been directed to empowering young people. Carlisle produced the weekly radio show “Kidstalk” on KVON for six years. Her daughter, Liv Mills-Carlisle (now Liv Glasgow) was the anchorperson.

A 1990 Napa Register article about the show stated that “‘Kidstalk’ gives a voice to an often silent segment of society — those too young to vote.”

Billed as “by, for, and about kids,” topics for the weekly programs were chosen by young people and featured young guests, young reporters, and a 12-year old anchorperson. Hours of weekly research for each program were also handled by young people. The one-hour “Kidstalk,” shows hosted from one to 10 guests per segment, depending on the subject matter.

Years later, Carlisle still has confidence that the “next generation has the will, the force, and more knowledge to be leaders in our changing political realms.”

“Maybe I now have more time to be more attentive to political maneuvers, yet as I age, I realize my forte is more about trying to bring a lightness to people,” she said.

“Art has always been a friend, refreshing, timeless, and always filled with surprises and problem solving, coincident with a rewarding tangible end game,” Carlisle said. “My hope is to share an insight - with viewer and artist both growing wise in the take home.”

The library has canceled a planned reception for Carlisle's show, due to the pandemic surge. To see Carlisle’s photography, go to photosbymarissa.com.