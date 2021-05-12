Art in the Library: Napa's artistic couple, Bush and Mattioli, find inspiration from Mare Island to Cuba

The exhibit “Two Artists/Two Islands,” at the Napa Library during May and June, provides a fascinating peek into a faraway locale as well as one that is nearby but often overlooked.

The show is a collection of photographs by Elizabeth Bush and paintings and drawings by Mark Mattioli that were inspired by visits to Mare Island and a 2014 trip to Cuba.

Collaborating for dual exhibitions is not unusual for this artistic couple who have done many shows together. In addition, they give encouragement to other artists who are exhibiting their work.

“If there is an art event in town, you'll find Elizabeth and Mark there. They have attended countless Art in the Library receptions and art talks, providing supportive words to the exhibiting artists,” said library associate Stephnia Pramuk, who coordinates the Art in the Library program.

When she had two recent cancellations due to the pandemic, Pramuk “turned to them and found how strong their support is for the library and the Art in the Library program.”

“I have long had an appreciation for their work,” Pramuk said. “I've enjoyed Elizabeth's photography in a number of presentations she has given for our Remarkable Journeys program.”