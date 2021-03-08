Art in the library: The 'divine spark' of Frank Trozzo

“When I’m not painting I do more automatic drawing,” he said. “That’s where I quiet my mind and let the pencil just roam by itself. It’s freedom of expression.

What advice would he give to young artists?

“Believe in yourself. Follow your own heart. Do the work. Don’t let anyone stop you. You will be frustrated by the struggle, but the energy and the joy you get from the process is beyond measure. You will make many mistakes along the way, but in the end, you will produce a masterpiece. That masterpiece is you,” Trozzo said.

His emphasis these days in is in getting his artwork out because he has “so many ideas and not enough time.”

He is “beginning to loosen” his style. Although the art is still the same, he can delve deeper into it.

“What is more important to me now is the image, not the technique,” he said. “I can get a lot more done quickly if I don’t fuss over it.”

One wall of the library is lined with his acrylic series “The Color of Music” with each painting being a musical statement. Each painting is a mix of grey, white and black that is punctuated with small images in a bright color.