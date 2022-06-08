Art in the Library: The fine art of quilting in Napa

Unless you are standing near them the impressive wall hangings at the Napa Valley Library could be mistaken for paintings, but the beautiful art created by the Napa Valley Quilters Guild was not done with acrylic or oil paint.

Instead, like generations before them, these quilters sewed layers of fabric together to make quilts with a decorative top layer, a middle layer of batting material and a final layer of backing fabric.

Though local quilters keep the quilting traditions of the past alive, contemporary quilts are not “grandma’s bed-coverings of yesteryear.” Modern quilts – like those currently on display at the library – are often works of art ranging in size, style, technique, design and purpose.

“They’re not utilitarian household items anymore. They now decorate the walls of homes just like a photograph or a painting,” said Linda Feutz, chairperson of the Art in the Library committee for the Napa Valley Quilters Guild.

“Midnight Sun,” one of the quilts Feutz has in the show is like a kaleidoscope. The sections are identical as the fabric has to be symmetrical, she explained.

Ideas for the quilts come from many sources.

An intriguing quilt created by Patti Glenn was inspired by a book. “Book Challenge…Wild” depicts hills beneath a blue sky with puffy white clouds. In the foreground a large hiker’s boot appears ready to kick a book titled “Wild: from lost to found on the Pacific Crest Trail,” written by Cheryl Strayed.

Animals, stitched in great detail, are the subject of a number of quilts in this show.

“Girl with Cat” and “Gerry Giraffe” were created by Ann Seronetto.

“Marge in Charge,” a quilt featuring a dog near a huge vase of flowers, was created by Theresa Herrington.

In the upper section of “My Quilted Valentine,” created by Nikki Luce Feil, a full moon shines through the woods. A silhouette of a wolf with its head raised in a howl, stands on snow covered ground in the foreground. The lower section of this quilt features an outhouse in the mountains.

Some of the most striking animal quilts were done by JoAnne Lincoln. The details on the tiger in “Life of Pi,” the pig in “Charlotte’s Web,” the owl in “Wilbur the Barn Owl,” and the goat in “Cleo” must be seen to be believed.

Lincoln’s quilts are inspired by the photography of her son, Andrew Lincoln, an animal photographer who has previously exhibited his work at the Napa library.

Feutz explained that thread painting can be used to achieve greater detail, such as seen in Lincoln’s quilts. Thread painting is a technique that allows a more realistic and three-dimensional appearance. It involves using the machine needle and thread the way an artist would use a brush and paint.

“I have done a little thread painting – nothing as extensive or detailed as what JoAnne does,” Feutz said. “She uses her machine, free motion to detail the features of the animals. I have done mine with flowers. It is quite time consuming.”

The 30 amazing quilts in this exhibit were made by 11 quilters from Napa Valley Quilters Guild, which has “about 100 members.”

Realizing that “a blanket can warm your body, but a quilt warms your heart,” members of the Napa Valley Quilters Guild make hundreds of quilts to donate to local charities each year as well as to individuals and fire victims.

This year Napa Valley Quilters Guild made hundreds of quilts for the “children and babies of Ukraine” and they sent “suitcases full of those loving quilts to Ukraine.”

“Quilting is an interesting hobby. There’s always something new to learn,” Feutz said. “Beautiful fabrics to buy, both online and in person.”

“Many quilt stores have closed in the past few years so there are fewer places to shop,” she continued. “There are always more updated machines and other devices to make quilting easier and faster.”

“It seems as if there is no end to new patterns or techniques for making quilts,” she said. “Bed quilts, wall hangings, art quilts. There’s something for everyone and any skill level.”

Local quilters have been getting together since 1981 when a small group of Napa women formed “Hearts All Around,” a quilt club named after an old traditional quilt pattern.

The purpose -- then and now -- is preserving and continuing the tradition, culture and history of the art of quilt-making, promoting fellowship, encouraging the growth of knowledge in techniques and textiles and sharing this with the public.

The Napa Valley Quilters meet monthly on the second Saturday at 10 a.m., at the Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., in Napa. All are welcome to attend the meeting, followed by a mini-show of recently completed work. For more information go to napavalleyquilters.org.

A reception and art talk for the Napa Valley Quilters exhibit is scheduled for Friday, June 10, from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m.

Registration for the reception and art talk is required. Register at napavalleyquilters.evenbrite.com.