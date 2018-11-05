If we lived in a world created by Saida Hogan Nassirruddin, it would be filled with “gardens with beautiful landscaped paths of shrubs, bushes and every colorful flower that exists inside of this universe.
“This sanctuary of floral love would be named Saida’s Healing Environment,” Nassirruddin said. “My gardens would help create a sense of happiness, peace and joy, just total euphoria and everyone would be welcome to express their love and gratitude within my seventh heaven of floral delight.”
“Inside of this wonderful floral healing environment, harmony would forever exist, and love would prevail. The music, ‘What A Wonderful World’ will always softly play in the background,” Nassirruddin said.
Through her photos, Nassirruddin, a floral portrait photographer, brings a sample of the world she envisions to the Napa Main Library this month.
Nassirruddin will share her artistic process at a wine and hors d’ oeuvres reception at the library on Friday, Nov. 9 from 6–7:30 p.m. Her artist talk is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
During the reception, Jennifer Knell, a folk and rock musician, will play guitar and sing. Knell works at the Napa Main Library as a children’s librarian.
Nassirruddin is a floral portrait photographer creating images through traditional, digital, and abstract methods. Her work reflects how she feels about the beautiful wonders of nature. She finds the flowers of the world” most intriguing” and believes that with “each fleeting moment nature’s beauty will cease to exist.”
“I am excited about exhibiting at the library,” she said.
Raised in Northern California, Nassirruddin moved to Alabama about 20 years ago, and while in Alabama wanted a creative outlet so took a course in photography at the University of Alabama. Though she had always enjoyed photography, she “became serious about it” after taking the class.
“When I look back at what I did as a beginner, when everything was new, I think, did I do that? I’ve grown so much since then,” she said with a laugh.
In the early days, she started doing black and white processing in the lab and still uses film in her classic Nikon cameras.
“I don’t believe in giving up my film cameras,” she said. “I can’t get rid of them. I just can’t.
Nassirruddin earned her bachelor’s degree in art from California State University East Bay with a minor in photography.
She works full time for the County of Alameda Court House in the Office of Registrar of Voters.
She has shown in work in a number of group shows and has sold a few of her photos.
Now that her children are grown, Nassirruddin is free to devote weekends to photography.
To get the right lighting, she shoots in the early morning or late afternoon. “The high noon lighting is the worst,” she said. “Overcast days are best.”
Asked how she obtained a photo of a flower surrounded with a black background, she explained that she took it at an angle with a flash, and that it was taken outside but “it looks like it was taken indoors.”
Whenever she travels, she visits botanical gardens.
“In Alabama, I lived so close to the Botanical Gardens that I was there every weekend,” she said.
Photography has been her art form for the last 15 years. During that time, she has done all types of photography, but is most inspired by flowers.
“I’ve been most strongly influenced most by Georgia O’Keeffe, especially by her work with flowers,” Nassirruddin said.
Nassirruddin’s work includes photos of flowers that are so realistic you could swear you smelled their scent, and others that too abstract to recognize as a flower. In her abstract flower portraits, she explained, she is seeking to convey the “softness of the flower.”
When quizzed about her favorite flower, Nassirruddin responded like a loving, fair-minded mother. “I don’t want to single any one of them (flowers) out.” Finally, after being pushed, she admitted, with a guilty laugh, “orchids are my favorite.”
A jury of local artists, a library commissioner and art in the library coordinator Stephania Pramuk view all entries and make selections for the year. The judging is blind.