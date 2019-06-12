The natural world seems to have come alive inside the Napa County Main Library through the paintings of Kathy Tranmer.
Her subject matter in more than 30 paintings hanging there include artichokes, quails, forests, frogs, pelicans, succulents, vineyards and more. Much of work reflects Napa Valley, where she has lived for the last 40 years.
Underneath a painting of birds sitting on a fence is the title “The Real Twitter.” “The Road Less Traveled” is so beautiful and inviting you want to step into the painting and walk along its dirt road into the woods.
Tranmer’s work has appeared in many local businesses, homes and galleries, but it is doubtful that you’ve seen any of these paintings before because all but two of the paintings in this exhibit have been done in the last year and a half.
When her home burned in the 2017 wildfires, she lost 150-200 paintings. Due to the loss of her paintings, Tranmer had to cancel last year’s show at the library.
Tranmer’s recent work can be seen at the library this month. A wine and hors d’ oeuvres reception for her exhibit is from 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14. An artist talk is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Tranmer has managed to find a bright side to her loss. “It is nice to have a reason to paint. I have never produced this much (art) so quickly before,” Tranmer said at the library.
One woman, who seemed captivated by her paintings, asked Tranmer if she could observe her while Tranmer was painting.
In addition to the new work she created for this exhibition, Tranmer has also done commission paintings and an art show in Mexico since the fire.
Two weeks after the fires, Tranmer had completed a painting for a charity event in Mexico where she and her husband, Joel, live part time.
“The painting was due, so I had to get started right away,” she said.
Since her painting supplies were in Mexico, she didn’t have to buy anything. So threw herself into painting, which she said helped her get through the ordeal of the fire.
“I was surprised that it didn’t bother me more. We’ve bought a house in Napa since the fire, so we’re all set. We just wanted to get on with our lives,” she said. “If we were 30, we’d rebuild. But we’re not 30.”
This was not the first time Tranmer lost a Napa home to fire. Tranmer and her husband’s Atlas Peak home burned in 1981. After that, they moved to the Mt. George area where they lived and raised their children until fire again claimed their home.
“It is weird that it happened twice. In the first fire, years ago, my husband and I thought about how hard it must be for those poor old people whose houses burned. This time, we are the poor old people,” Tranmer said, chuckling at the irony.
Tranmer, whose acrylic paintings have been widely purchased, said she didn’t start painting until six years ago, at age 65. Within four months, she had her first art show and sold three pieces of art.
She said that starting art later in life was an advantage because it “helped her get over herself.”
Tranmer said she never got involved with art, in any form, as a child.
“I was discouraged from art. In elementary school, I played triangle in the chorus because I sang like a frog and my parents sold my violin because they couldn’t stand to hear me practice. We weren’t a real artsy family,” she said, laughing. “And then, my son turned out to be an artist.”
Her son, Nick Tranmer, is a ceramic artist who has taught art classes. He has now gone into organic farming, growing all the fruits and vegetables for a high school. He grows around 2,000 tomato plants besides raising cows and sheep.
“My son calls me the world’s oldest emerging artist,” Tranmer said, adding that “he has been very supportive of her art.”
Tranmer often paints nonstop for eight hours a day.
“I do it because I love it,” she said. “Because I started so old, I have a lot of ideas and need to get them done.”
Instead of taking art lessons, Tranmer said she learned to paint “the way children do — by doing it.”
“Painting makes me feel content and centered,” she said. “When I’m painting, I’m focused and don’t listen to music. I want absolute quiet in my studio.”
Afterward, she said that she is always “sort of surprised” by what she did.” She doesn’t like to repeat her work. Once, when she did paint the same thing twice, she said the results were “horrible.”
She has discovered that there’s “something sort of magic in what I paint the first time.”
There is one exception in Tranmer’s otherwise colorful show. She did a charcoal drawing of a biker, replacing his face with her husband’s face, and then added a bushy grey beard.
Art in the library is sponsored by the Friends of the Library Foundation. The public is welcome to view the art and meet the artist who will give a talk about their work, process and inspirations.
A jury of local artists, a library commissioner and art in the library coordinator Stephnia Pramuk view all entries and make selections for the year. The judging is blind.