Art in the Library: The unique scroll work of John Sensenbaugh

“No one who knew me up until two or three years ago would consider me an artist,” said Sensenbaugh, a retired businessman who has lived in Napa for 43 years.

Now, Sensenbaugh’s art is being taken seriously. Besides his exhibit at the Napa Library and the wood art that U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson selected for his Washington, D.C. office, some of his work was on display at the Artists of Napa Valley Gallery last year.

In addition, four of his wooden wall hangings are going into new buildings for the Sattui Preschool in Calistoga (for which a ribbon-cutting dedication was held three weeks ago.)

“My good friend, Barbara Nemko knew that the preschool needed art,” he said.

Sensenbaugh’s journey from businessman to artist began with his love of woodworking.

“I had always had an interest in puttering around with wood,” he said. “I’m self-taught. I got into making toys and furniture. It just evolved.”

For the last 10 years, he had been making outdoor furniture as well as puzzles and toys from wood. His nieces and nephews were the beneficiaries of his wooden rocking chairs, play castles, puzzles and cars.