Art in the Library: With Renee Austin's 'Crisis: Mother Earth", storyteller seeks a happy ending

Renee Austin was planning to paint “beautiful flowers, landscapes, and abstracts” but she changed her mind.
During a recent interview at the Napa Library, where her work, “Crisis: Mother Earth,” is showing this month, Austin explained the dramatic shift in her focus and what propelled her to create this exhibit.
“Three things changed my mind about what to paint,” Austin said. “Constant news about the world’s problems and evidence of the problems that I have seen while traveling the world.”
Her most compelling motivation in this exhibit is her love for her four grandchildren and a commitment to their future.
“My inspiration is a concern that my grandchildren will live on a planet that has been devastated by wars, nuclear accidents, and destruction brought on by global warming,” Austin said.
“I hope that when viewers see my paintings, they will share my concern. If we are to win humanity’s most important battle — the battle to save the Earth, I believe that we must act quickly and decisively,” Austin said. “Without a habitable Earth, nothing else matters.”
The 27 oil paintings in the show present some of the world’s most critical problems: global warming, refugees, war, plastic waste, pandemics, prejudice, and political action.
Austin, who has been a professional storyteller, children’s librarian, and photographer, is embarking on a story through her paintings, which she hopes will have a happy ending for the planet and its future inhabitants.
Walking through the library Austin talked about her paintings -many depicting what could happen.
Though her subject matter is sobering, Austin uses bright, cheerful colors to capture the viewer’s attention and to extend hope that “all is not lost.”
Fanciful snakes in many of the paintings represent the critical problems that humans have helped create.
She began realizing how critical environmental problems were becoming around the world through her extensive travels. Each time she came back to Napa from a trip she would paint what she saw in other countries, even if it was disturbing.
For example, during a trip to India in 2015, she was deeply affected by the air and plastic pollution and had to wear a mask in order to breathe “Delhi’s black air.”
That trip inspired “The Black Death, Twenty-First Century Epidemic, Delhi." Instead of a fountain filled with water in the foreground, Austin painted orange snakes coming out of the Delhi fountain.
“Abandoned” is a poignant portrayal of a chimpanzee holding onto the limb of a tree while gazing out at a city that is nearly covered with water.
“We’re abandoning all living things on the planet if we don’t take care of it,” Austin said.
“Generation Breathless,” with babies wearing masks, was painted after the 2017 October fire nearly burned her house twice. The fire came within two miles of Austin’s home before the wind changed direction.
In “Adapt or Die” a polar bear gazes at an empty fishing boat, depicting a lack of food in the future unless humans take action now.
“The painting ‘Dreaming of Green’ had to be positive. I’ll never see it but I’m hoping my grandchildren will live on a green planet,” she said. “What a lovely world this would be if we all used green energy and lived on a healthy planet.”
A painting titled “Welcome to America, Prejudice Breeds Hatred and Injustice” portrays scenes from last summer.
“I think the title says it all,” Austin said. “Black lives matter. Yes, all lives matter. Let us stand with and help those who are being bullied or beaten down.”
“My painting ‘Engulfed’ is dedicated to those firemen who were caught in a wildfire and had to hide under an emergency cover while the fire passed over them,” she said. “I cannot even imagine a more terrifying experience.”
“Now I have two types of heroes,” Austin added. “Medical workers who have taken care of us during the Covid-19 pandemic and firefighters who are working to save us, our homes, and our planet.”
The painting “Twin Pandemics” highlights Austin’s foreboding about artificial intelligence.
“AI’s or robots scare me,” she said. “They are simple now but what about in the future when they realize that they are smarter, stronger and live longer?”
“Professor Stephen Hawking, one of Britain’s pre-eminent scientists told the BBC that the ‘development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race,’” Austin said. “I am so concerned that I compared AI to Covid.”
Austin’s affinity for people, animals, and the Earth has been heightened by travel. As a child whose father was a Pan American pilot, she experienced life in many locations. By the time she was 13, Austin had made eight cross- country moves with her family.
Austin grew up in California, New York, Connecticut, and Texas and moved to Napa in 1979. She has traveled extensively within the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, Central and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
In the last 11 years, she has taken 11 overseas trips — mostly to third-world countries.
“All this travel has given me an openness to people from other locations and cultures,” she said.
While living in St. Helena during the 1980s and 1990s, Austin worked on several photographic projects, which she exhibited in Napa, Sonoma, and Marin counties as well as in San Francisco.
“The Other Napa Valley” was a year-long photographic study of Mexican life in the valley, other than working in the fields.
“Coming of Age, The High School Years, 1987-1991” was a photographic study of the changes in body, friends, and attitudes of the St. Helena Class of 1991, which was the class her twin sons, Brian and Steve Austin, were in.
“La Maleta Mexicana” was a year-long study for the Napa Valley Museum trunk program of Mexican life in the valley and the original families that settled in the early 20th century.
Austin’s current show at the library is her third oil painting exhibit since she began exhibiting her paintings in 2019.
She tends to work on two paintings at a time and describes herself as a slow painter. She typically takes about a month to complete a piece and then hangs it on the wall to examine and think about. She often takes the completed painting back down to make changes.
Austin has had many artistic influences in her life, she said, but when it comes to color, Vincent Van Gogh stands out as her strongest influence.
Austin will give a presentation of her work during her art talk on Friday, July 9 at 6:45 p.m. This is the first in-person opening art talk at the library since the pandemic began. There will be no wine or cheese.
Attendees to the library show were limited in numbers so had to make reservations in advance for the event, which is now full.
A video PowerPoint presentation of Austin explaining her work will be available on the Napa Library website under the heading “Art in the Library.” For more information contact the library.
Austin’s work can be found on artnv.org/profile/renee-austin.
She can be reached at dancingrider01@yahoo.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
