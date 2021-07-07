Art in the Library: With Renee Austin's 'Crisis: Mother Earth", storyteller seeks a happy ending

“We’re abandoning all living things on the planet if we don’t take care of it,” Austin said.

“Generation Breathless,” with babies wearing masks, was painted after the 2017 October fire nearly burned her house twice. The fire came within two miles of Austin’s home before the wind changed direction.

In “Adapt or Die” a polar bear gazes at an empty fishing boat, depicting a lack of food in the future unless humans take action now.

“The painting ‘Dreaming of Green’ had to be positive. I’ll never see it but I’m hoping my grandchildren will live on a green planet,” she said. “What a lovely world this would be if we all used green energy and lived on a healthy planet.”

A painting titled “Welcome to America, Prejudice Breeds Hatred and Injustice” portrays scenes from last summer.

“I think the title says it all,” Austin said. “Black lives matter. Yes, all lives matter. Let us stand with and help those who are being bullied or beaten down.”

“My painting ‘Engulfed’ is dedicated to those firemen who were caught in a wildfire and had to hide under an emergency cover while the fire passed over them,” she said. “I cannot even imagine a more terrifying experience.”