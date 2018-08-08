Three to four times a week, Anne Hunt gets up before dawn to ride her horse in Half Moon Bay, where it is boarded. After the ride, she returns to San Francisco to arrive at her job as a product manager in the healthcare technology industry.
Hunt applies the same dedication and discipline to perfecting her art. Each evening, after coming home from work, she paints while listening to musicians such as Bob Dylan.
Her acrylic, ink and silk paintings are frequently selected for exhibition in places throughout California where the art is juried.
This month, Hunt’s work can be seen at the Napa City-County Library. A wine and hors d’oeuvres reception for the exhibit is from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10. An artist’s talk is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Hunt, whose art was exhibited at this library before, said that she will not be showing the same work she did in 2012.
“All my paintings have been done in the last few years,” she said. “My style has evolved.
During her art talk Hunt, a philosopher and poetry lover who came to Silicon Valley in the late 1990s, will share what painting means to her and the process she uses in her art.
“To me, painting is both pleasurable, in itself and a means of communication,” she said. “I paint to create physical representations of visual ideas.”
Hunt explained that she thinks in images, even when doing things that are technical in nature, such as the work she does as a product manager in technical companies. When she reads, the experience for her is “like watching a movie.
“When I listen to music, it feels like I am experiencing colors and textures,” Hunt said. “My dreams are soundless but brilliantly colored and usually strongly emotional.
“Painting to me is like making dreams outward, so that others can experience them with me and understand them,” she said. “I don’t think images can be put entirely into words, but I do think words can be put into images.”
To showcase her art, Hunt builds most of her own canvases to obtain the proportions she desires.
After stretching her canvas out, Hunt randomly lays silk that is “so thin you can see through it” upon it and then uses a thick paint that makes the silk stick to the canvas.
“I like to paint from the arbitrary design,” she said. “There are areas where the paint is pale and areas where it is darker.”
After the paint dries, she draws over it and then layers it again using another color, often white. She said that this layering sometimes goes on for several weeks, adding that the textures and layers add interest.
She said her work addresses meaning in the juxtaposition of the non-human and the human. Her focus on animals, nature and products is “a reflection of the everyday world.”
Hunt finds inspiration for her paintings in the landscape where she rides her horse in the morning.
“I think what I see then (while riding) comes out in my work, the live oaks and cypress trees,” Hunt said.
“I am inspired by nature and animals. I love animals. I like to spend everyday with animals,” said Hunt, who has a dog, horse and cats.
She has always had animals in her life. Born in Texas, she grew up in a small town outside of Dallas where her family had four acres and there were always horses in the backyard.
Now, living and working in San Francisco, Hunt has far less space available for animals.
“It’s hard to have a horse in an apartment,” she said, laughing. “There are, though, more places that are friendly to horses nearby than you’d think.”
Hunt had two horses until December when her beloved horse, James, died on Christmas Eve.
During graduate school, Hunt supported herself by taking people for horseback rides at a horseback riding facility. A “perk of that job” was being able to keep her two horses there.
Some of her paintings feature owls, elephants, buffalo, deer, bear, turtles, hedgehogs or wild birds.
In much of Hunt’s art, animals share the canvas with printed letters and words. Wine bottles as well as produce bottles also find their way into her paintings.
Besides being inspired by nature and animals, she is inspired by graffiti and quilt artists because their works “embody the deep connection of images, materials and craft.”
“I see some really beautiful graffiti,” she said. “Graffiti artists use big letters – combos of images and texts. I admire their confidence and boldness.”
Hunt studied art, art history and art criticism at Newcomb College, the University of New Orleans and the University of Virginia. She has also taken painting and drawing classes in Virginia, California, Ontario and Washington.
If we lived in a world that Hunt created, what would it be like?
“That world would have people and other beings on equal footing. People would not have dominion over, nor would they ruin and kill, other animals and the ecosystem. People would realize that all beings experience, feel, and suffer equally, and are worthy of our empathy and respect. We would stop thinking that the ability to use language or build things makes us better — rather, we would respect the need to live in the world in a harmonious way,” Hunt wrote in response to the question.
Art in the Library is sponsored by the Friends of the Library Foundation. The public is welcome to view the art and meet the artist.
A jury of local artists, a library commissioner and art in the library coordinator Stephania Pramuk view all entries and make selections for the year.
The judging is blind.