Art Notes: 2022 Congressional Arts Competition begins

Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) has announced the start of his 2022 Congressional Art Competition and encouraged local high school students to submit their artwork. Each year, this competition allows the chance for students to have their art displayed in the United States Capitol for an entire year.

“Every year, the Congressional Art Competition provides an opportunity to showcase the incredible work and artistic ability of students throughout California’s Fifth District,” said Thompson. “I am excited to see the art that our students create, and I look forward to showcasing the grand prize winner’s art in our nation’s Capitol building and hosting them for a reception in Washington.”'

The 2022 Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students in California’s Fifth district. Artwork must be submitted by Friday, April 15 and must be submitted virtually via a high-resolution photograph of the artwork to Ca05Art@mail.house.gov.

Submissions must include a completed release form that can be found at:

Find the 2022 rules for students and teachers at mikethompson.house.gov/sites/mikethompson.house.gov/files/2022-Rules-Students-Teachers.pdf and the guide to copyright and plagiarism at mikethompson.house.gov/sites/mikethompson.house.gov/files/A%20Guide%20To%20Copyright%20and%20Plagiarism%20_0.pdf.

This week at Jarvis

The Jarvis Conservatory's International Film presents the Danish flim "Flee" on Saturday, March 19 at 3 and 7 p.m.

Nominated for three Academy Awards for 2022, the 2022 Golden Globe Award and the 2022 BAFTA nomination, as well as more than 70 festival wins, "Flee" is the true story of Amin, a man on the verge of a marriage, which compels him to reveal his hidden past.

Recounted mostly through animation, Amin recounts his journey as a child refugee from Afghanistan as he grapples with a painful secret he has keep hidden for 20 years, which threatens to derail the life he has built for himself and his soon to be husband.

Tickets are $15. For more information, visit jarvisconservatory.com.

The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa.

'The Story of Art in America' -- in Yountville

Yountville is one of 10 communities featured in the inaugural season of "The Story of Art in America," a docuseries exploring art and art-minded communities across the country.

The series can be viewed on Amazon’s Prime Video. Yountville, the eighth episode in the series, focuses on how art takes many forms, including history, culinary, winemaking and hospitality. The artists featured in the episode include vintner Jean Charles Boisset, chef Michael Chiarello, hospitality veteran Stephanie Leavitt of Bardessono, historian Liz Allesio, along with sculptor James Moore and Ivy Yountville Paperie who paints in watercolors

"The Story of Art in America" won the Best Series Award at the Venice Shorts Fil Festival.

The AAUW Authors Forum

The Authors Forum is an annual fundraising event sponsored by the Scholarship Foundation of the local American Association of University Women. In addition to bringing exceptional speakers to Napa for the past 10 years, it has raised more than $200,000 in scholarship money for Napa women and girls.

This year’s event, held on Feb. 17, raised a record-breaking $28,090. The featured author was Alka Joshi whose books, "The Henna Artist" and "The Secret Keeper of Jaipur" are both set in post-colonial India. She was interviewed by Shoba Rao, author of "Girls Burn Brighter," who was a speaker at the 2020 Forum.

Joshi was born in India and came to the US when she was nine years old. She did not return to India until she was 35 when her mother requested Joshi to accompany her on a trip to their village. That trip was life-changing as she gained a deeper understanding and appreciation for both Indian culture and her mother. Joshi’s mother, Sudha Joshi, had an arranged marriage at 18 and three children by 22. Nevertheless, she always insisted Joshi claim freedom to choose the life she wanted. Joshi returned this gift when she wrote "The Henna Artist" whose indominable main character Lakshmi is based on her mother. Through the power of fiction, she gave Lakshmi freedom her mother never had.

Joshi began writing at 51. Throughout the interview, she shared interesting bits of information about Indian food, clothes, castes and customs. A surprise bonus was when Joshi’s physician brother joined in briefly and talked about traditional healing practices as well as modern medicine. Joshi was particularly interested in clearing up some common misconceptions about India as a backward, undeveloped country somehow civilized by the British. She said the British came to a highly developed country, destroyed its industries to promote their own, and when India finally regained its independence, left it in chaos with an infrastructure that had to be rebuilt.

Alka Joshi’s books can be purchased at Bookmine where a portion of sales is donated to the AAUW Scholarship Fund. For further information about AAUW, whose mission is advancing gender equality for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy, please email napaaauw@gmail.com.