San Francisco’s 42nd Street Moon, currently celebrating its 26th anniversary in continuous operation, has announced that the company’s fundraising cabaret concert, Broadway Flipped, returns in an all-new edition on Sunday, May 12 and Monday, May 13, both at 7:30 p.m., at the Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St., San Francisco.
All funds raised will benefit 42nd Street Moon’s education, outreach and main stage programs. Regular tickets to both performances range from $35-$50, with VIP seating available for $75 (which includes a complimentary bottle of wine). Tickets may be purchased online at 42ndstmoon.org/flipped/ or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207.
“Broadway Flipped" is one of our most popular events ever,” said co-executive directors Daren A.C. Carollo and Daniel Thomas. “Our lucky patrons will experience some of the Bay Area’s best musical theater actors and favorite Moon performers singing songs from roles they would otherwise never get the chance to play.”
42nd Street Moon’s 2018-2019 season continues with the eight-time Tony Award-nominated musical "110 in the Shade," (April 24 – May 12) and the Bay Area regional premiere of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical "Once" (June 12–30), followed by "The Oldest Living Cater Water," (performances begin on June 23).
Tickets, subscriptions and more information about 42nd Street Moon are available online at 42ndstmoon.org or by calling the box office at (415) 255-8207 (Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.).