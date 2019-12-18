Julia Lokey, an honor student and recent graduate of the Justin-Siena High School class of 2019, competed in the six-day Ohio Star Ball DanceSport Championships in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, Nov. 22.
Lokey and her coach, and ballroom dance partner, Arto Tsaturyan, qualified through the quarter final and semi-final rounds and were finalists in the World Pro/Am Open Gold Latin Ballroom DanceSport Series Championship, competing against nearly 50 international couples.
Lockey trains and competes with Genesis DanceSport Studio in San Francisco.
She is working toward her undergraduate degree in business administration with a concentration in finance. She plans to go to law school to pursue a career in corporate law.
She currently works for a local law firm in Napa and volunteers in Napa County/American Canyon Peer Court. She is also a lector and active member of St. Francis Solano Catholic Church in Sonoma, a competitive tennis athlete, and an accomplished classical pianist.