The Jarvis Conservatory celebrates the 277th anniversary of Handel's "Messiah" at It's a Grand Night for Singers at 7 p.m. on April 6.
Although George Frederick Handel's great oratorio today is closely associated with Christmas, it was originally presented as an Easter offering in April 1742 in Dublin, Ireland.
The evening will include selections from "Messiah," featuring vocalists Marcelle Dronkers and Sadie Sonntag accompanied by cellist Anwen Lin, and Richard B. Evans, music director for the Grand Night series. Evans was named Statewide Outstanding Professor before retiring from the 23-campus California State University.
The evening will also feature Napa soprano Amber Marsh, soprano Daniella Caveney, a solo by Anwen Lin, and a special appearance by the Casa Grande Singers from Casa Grande High School in Petaulma.
In addition to Handel, the evening's panoply of composers includes J. S. Bach, Rimsky-Korsakoff, Edvard Grieg, Giacomo Puccini, Stephen Sondheim, Paul Simon, and Mark A. Miller.
Accordionist Sheri Mignano will provide musical entertainment before the program and during intermission.
It's a Grand Night for Singers continues the first Saturday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Jarvis Conservatory at 1711 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $20 and available at the box office beginning at 6 p.m., with doors opening for general seating at 6:30 p.m.
For more about this event, visit the It's a Grand Night for Singers page on the Jarvis Conservatory website, jarvisconservatory.com.